Wimbledon champion Vondrousova wears a shimmering black dress and sneakers as she and Alcaraz celebrate at the Champions Dinner





MARKETA VONDROUSOVA celebrated her Wimbledon win in style at the Champions Dinner on Sunday night. The star-studded meal takes place every year after the conclusion of the SW19 tournament, with Vondrousova among the latest new entrants. 7 Marketa Vondrousova attended the Champions Ball after her Wimbledon triumph Credit: Getty 7 Alcaraz donned a classic tuxedo and black tie after beating Novak Djokovic Credit: Getty 7 Vondrousova posed with the trophy alongside men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz Credit: Getty Vondrousova, 24, made history by becoming the first unranked player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title. She clinched victory after beating sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur in straight sets – 6-4 6-4 – in Saturday’s final. The ball is a longstanding All England Club tradition, with winners becoming honorary members. After being congratulated on her victory by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Vondrousova changed her tennis outfit to a sparkly black dress at the ball – while keeping white with her sneakers. Vondrousova was able to celebrate with her younger sister and her husband. And by a stunning coincidence, the prom fell on the same day as her first wedding anniversary to Stepan Simek. Later, she took to Instagram and shared photos of her celebrations with friends. Vondrousova was seen celebrating with bottles of Stella Artois, no doubt funded by the 2.35 million prize pool she raked in for her unprecedented victory. CASINO SPECIAL – BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023 7 Vondrousova also took time to celebrate with friends Credit: Instagram 7 Vondrousova became the first unranked woman to win at Wimbledon Credit: Getty Following her Wimbledon triumph, the inked world number 42 also revealed she had won a bet with coach Jan Mertl. She said: “I made a bet with my coach. He said if I won a Grand Slam I would get a tattoo too. “I will choose for him. We may have the same. I will make him do it. “I’m going to have some beer now because it’s been an exhausting two weeks.” Vondrousova unveiled her winner’s trophy at the ball alongside men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set encounter on Sunday. The 20-year-old Spaniard donned a classic tuxedo and bow tie. 7 One of her friends put on a captivating pink dress Credit: Instagram 7 Vondrousova was also seen partying with bottles of Stella Artois Credit: Instagram Wimbledon 2023 men’s final live: all the action from center court Wimbledon Special Bet: Predictions, Predictions and Odds

