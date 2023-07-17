Fashion
Alcaraz wins Wimbledon in thrilling comeback against Djokovic
After years of false starts, men’s tennis finally has a real war between the generations.
In a surprising comeback that rocked the venerable Center Court of the All England Clubs, Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spanish star who blitzed the sport during his brief career, pulled off the near-impossible by beating Novak Djokovic in a final at Wimbledon. the grass that the widely recognized as the greatest man to ever play the sport has long treated as his back lawn.
As well as chasing the Grand Slam, Djokovic was aiming to extinguish the dreams of another heralded upstart challenging his grip on the game, which so far has amounted to 23 Grand Slam tournament titles. Alcaraz is the standard bearer for the next group of players expected to take the sport beyond the era of the Big Three, an era that includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and which Djokovic ruled longer than expected.
Alcaraz won the US Open last year in thrilling and acrobatic fashion, signaling that men’s tennis was about to be rocked by an unusual talent. This year, he withdrew from the Australian Open to treat an injury and was beaten by Djokovic in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros. But the buzz around him and his future has never diminished.
It’s great for the new generation, Alcaraz said, to see me beat him and make them believe they can do it.
Down after the first set and simply struggling to avoid embarrassment, Alcaraz rediscovered his unique combination of speed, power and touch and grasped the intricacies of lawn tennis in no time.
He clawed his way back into the match in an epic 85-minute second set in which he was one point away from what looked like an insurmountable straight-set deficit.
He took control of the match midway through the third set, then rocked in the fourth set as four-time reigning Wimbledon champion and seven-time winner Djokovic rediscovered the footwork that has long been the foundation of his success .
Djokovic is as dangerous a player as ever in the face of defeat, but Alcaraz rose again to take the win, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3 -6, 6-4, not only overcoming Djokovic’s endless skills and talents, but also breaking his spirit.
When the momentum shifted one last time, as Alcaraz threw a backhand down the line to break Djokovic’s serve early in the fifth set, the steely-minded Serb smashed his racket on the post. net. A few points earlier, he had squandered his chance to take control, swinging a floating forehand into midfield and sending it into the net. Now, minutes later, the thing that has so rarely happened to him in years past, a loss to a newcomer on a big stage, especially this big stage, was happening.
Last month, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Djokovic finally eclipsed longtime rivals Nadal and Federer. But that loss cost him a chance to win one of the few prizes he didn’t win as he became the first player since 1969 to win the men’s singles Grand Slam, winning all four majors in a single year. He was one game away from achieving the feat two years ago. This time, at 36, an age when most champions have retired to the broadcast booth, he was eight matches away.
It seemed so close, but in the last game, Alcaraz showed why everyone had been making such a fuss about him for so long. He finished Djokovic with his sexiest weapons, the silky drop shot, the slick topspin lob, an explosive serve and a heartbreaking final forehand that Djokovic reached but couldn’t lift over the net.
Alcaraz fell to the ground and rolled on the grass, his hands over his face in disbelief. He hugged Djokovic at the net, shook hands with the referee, picked up a loose ball from the grass and threw it into the crowd before heading to the stands to hug his parents and coach, Juan Carlos Ferro.
To beat Novak at his best, at this point, to make history, to be the guy who beats him after 10 years unbeaten on this court, that’s unbelievable to me,” Alcaraz said.
After lifting the Champions Trophy from Catherine, Princess of Wales on a day that brought out celebrities like actors Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Emma Watson and Hugh Jackman and singer Ariana Grande, he got to joke around with King Felipe VI of Spain, who also saw young Spanish players triumph.
Now that I won, I hope you come to more of my matches, Alcaraz told King.
One of Alcaraz’s many mentors, Nadal, the great Spanish player who dethroned another Wimbledon icon, Federer, in 2008, wrote on social media that Alcaraz had brought immense joy to Spanish tennis.
A very strong hug, and enjoy the Champion moment!!! wrote Nadal, who missed the tournament due to recent hip and abdominal surgery.
The loss created a rare moment for Djokovic, who acknowledged that on that day at least he had lost to a better player.
Hard to swallow, Djokovic said of the loss. He then choked back tears as he looked at his son, who was smiling at him from a seat at the edge of the yard. Thank you for supporting me, he told his family. I’ll give you a big hug and we can all love each other.
On Saturday, Mats Wilander, the seven-time Grand Slam winner who is now one of the most respected voices in sport, put Djokovic’s chance of beating Alcaraz and winning all four 2023 Grand Slam events at 90%.
He has too many weapons, said Wilander. He knows everything there is to know about the sport. He brought it all down to a science. Opponents are not ready for him.
In the opening minutes of Sunday’s final, Wilander looked prophetic. The most important men’s match on the tennis calendar looked like a contest between two players who entered center court under completely different circumstances.
It was the usual July Sunday for Djokovic. But Alcaraz was playing in his first Wimbledon final, and that weight was added after the stress-induced body cramps he suffered in his semi-final showdown with Djokovic at Roland Garros last month. It had been the first big moment when top-seeded and world No. 1 Alcaraz failed to live up to its hype.
Sunday was different. But not at first.
From the first moments, Djokovic pinned Alcaraz in the back corner of the pitch with low shots that prevented Alcaraz from attacking. He crushed returns of serve, aiming for the brown specks of dirt at Alcaraz’s feet and sending him running backwards.
Djokovic was set up before the game was half an hour away and held a 2-0 lead in the second.
Alcaraz’s chance to save their first Wimbledon final ended in a crucial tiebreaker at the end of an epic second set that lasted three times longer than the first. Tie-breakers are Djokovic’s specialty. Going into the final, he had won 14 Grand Slam matches in a row.
The moment brought out the best in both players, big serves in the corners; poor cushioning; clean winners and save points with the opponent closing in on the net and the crowd packed, with alternating chants from Novak, Novak and Carlos, Carlos echoing around the overhangs of center court.
And then just when it looked like Djokovic was about to take a straight-sets lead, he sent two backhands into the net to give Alcaraz a chance to equalise. Alcaraz then managed a backhand return from Djokovics’ serve on the line to tie the match at one set apiece.
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson once said that everyone had a plan until he got punched in the mouth.
Alcaraz had landed a shot to the jaw from Djokovic, and Djokovic felt it. The third set became an array of errors from Djokovic. He fought to regain his footing in the game, never more than a halfway game that went to 13 two, which ended with Djokovic forehand into the net.
As he usually does when down, Djokovic took a long bathroom break before the fourth set. He splashes water on his face and talks to himself in the mirror. Usually a different player emerges, and Sunday was no different, as he regained the initiative, breaking Alcaraz’s serve midway through, getting back into his head and taking the set as Alcaraz, a once more pissed off and on the defensive, double at fault.
After almost four hours, they were back where they started. Nearly five hours of drama would boil down to a few moments.
He surprised me. He surprised everyone, Djokovic said of Alcaraz, who in his eyes had taken elements of his style, Nadals and Federers and achieved a feat on grass his grass! much sooner than he expected. I have never played against a player like him.
