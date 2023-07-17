Alcaraz wins Wimbledon in thrilling comeback against Djokovic

After years of false starts, men’s tennis finally has a real war between the generations.

In a surprising comeback that rocked the venerable Center Court of the All England Clubs, Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spanish star who blitzed the sport during his brief career, pulled off the near-impossible by beating Novak Djokovic in a final at Wimbledon. the grass that the widely recognized as the greatest man to ever play the sport has long treated as his back lawn.

As well as chasing the Grand Slam, Djokovic was aiming to extinguish the dreams of another heralded upstart challenging his grip on the game, which so far has amounted to 23 Grand Slam tournament titles. Alcaraz is the standard bearer for the next group of players expected to take the sport beyond the era of the Big Three, an era that includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and which Djokovic ruled longer than expected.

Alcaraz won the US Open last year in thrilling and acrobatic fashion, signaling that men’s tennis was about to be rocked by an unusual talent. This year, he withdrew from the Australian Open to treat an injury and was beaten by Djokovic in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros. But the buzz around him and his future has never diminished.

It’s great for the new generation, Alcaraz said, to see me beat him and make them believe they can do it.