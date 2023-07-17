Stylitics buys fashion-oriented visual AI solution Wide Eyes





stylistic bought the Barcelona company Big eyes, a visual AI solution for fashion and retail, to enhance its digital merchandising platform with image recognition and AI technology designed to facilitate product discovery and accelerate conversion. Terms of the agreement were not announced. The Wide Eyes platform was designed to make all visual content shoppable, enabling visual search and image-based shopping on the front-end while expanding computer vision-based product attribution and data enrichment on the back-end. The agreement further expands Stylitics’ growing presence in Spain, allowing it to expand its service offerings to retail clients across the EU. Members of the Wide Eyes team, including CEO and co-founder Luis Manent, will join Stylitics as part of the acquisition. Founded in 2013, Wide Eyes is integrated with retailers in over 100 country and serves millions unique users every day. Wide Eyes AI systems and computer vision technology are based on several years of cutting-edge R&D and are widely used by many major European retailers, said Rohan Deuskar, founder and CEO of Stylitics in a statement. We’re excited to bring these advanced features and benefits to our retail customers and their shoppers, and look forward to sharing several feature expansions later this fall. The Stylitics platform includes a solution for creating outfits and bundling products at scale in over 50 billion buyer sessions per year, resulting in increased product discovery and basket size. To date, Stylitics has conducted over $4 billion additional revenue for its customers, with more than 200 million additional units sold from 4,500 brands and retailers. High style $80 million in financing in March 2022.

