Iran tightens control over women who defy strict dress code
Iran is once again deploying police to the streets to enforce its conservative dress code for women, which many have flouted since the start of the protest movement that rocked the country last fall, according to state media and social media posts.
Months after the protests began, Iran quietly removed morality police from the streets in an apparent concession to try to quell the nationwide uprising against the government. The protests began last September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died in police custody after vice police accused her of breaking the dress code and arrested her on a street in Tehran.
An Iranian police spokesman, General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi, said sunday that from now on, the police would start patrolling to deal with those who, unfortunately, regardless of the consequences of dressing outside the norm, still insist on breaking the norm. He added that the patrols would expand public safety and strengthen family foundations.
He said police would first warn anyone caught breaking the hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes that conceal their body shape. Those who still refused to comply, he said, would be prosecuted.
It was unclear whether authorities were deploying the vice police again, a force that an official in December said had been disbanded, or asking regular police to do what the vice police had once done.
The mass anti-government protests first focused on the mandatory hijab law, then broadened to encompass a variety of grievances, including other social restrictions, corruption, soaring inflation, an economy in perpetual lameness and political repression. The move has turned into the biggest challenge in decades to Iran’s entire system of clerical authoritarian rule.
The women tore off their headscarves and burned them while dancing in front of the flames. Many refused to hand them over even after the protests died down amid a violent government crackdown, in which thousands of protesters were arrested, hundreds killed and at least seven executed. University students chanted, To hell with the morality police!
For months, the government largely turned a blind eye as bare heads proliferated in Iranian cities, hemlines got shorter and more Western-style clothing appeared on the streets.
But the hijab is too important a symbol of Iran’s ultra-conservative Islamic system of government for its clerical leaders to abandon it altogether, and while some conservatives have called for compromise, others have urged the government to do more.
Earlier this year, authorities began shutting down businesses they accused of serving customers who did not wear the hijab, and announced they would use surveillance cameras to track women who violated the dress code, among other implementing measures.
In recent weeks, several celebrities have been prosecuted for breaking the law, including Azadeh Samadi, an actress who was unveiled at a funeral two months ago, according to local reports. She was banned from social media and ordered to see a psychologist to get written proof that she was not a sociopath.
Another woman caught driving without a hijab in Varamin has been sentenced to a month of washing and preparing corpses for burial, according to reports.
After Sunday’s announcement, it didn’t take long for the promised patrols to reappear. That evening, several photos of police officers and the white vans they use to transport detainees to law enforcement centers were posted on Gershad, an app and Twitter account originally created by anti-government activists who collect user reports of police patrols so people can avoid these areas. Users had spotted the vans around Tehran, the Iranian capital, as well as in the cities of Kermanshah and Shiraz.
Gershad said the Twitter that a user sent a photo of two female police officers standing near a white van outside a shopping mall in eastern Tehran on Sunday. They warned female passers-by against wearing their hijab incorrectly before entering the mall, he added.
State media pushed back on the reports in an apparent attempt to downplay the new measure.
Tasnim, a semi-official news agency, said under no circumstances would the vice squad vans return to the streets, while acknowledging that the police would again enforce the hijab law.
If a video has appeared on social media purporting to show police forcing people into pickup trucks, Tasnim said, it is either fake or from an archive. The report went on to suggest that the purpose of these videos is to undermine the government.
Yet whether branded with the morality police logo or not, the vans are widely viewed with fear and anger by many Iranians. Such video sparked outrage on social media when it went viral over the weekend. It showed a woman dressed in a chador, the long black cape commonly worn by conservative Iranian women and morality police officers dragging a woman who was not wearing her headscarf to a van.
Help, help, cries the woman who is shot in the video.
But Javan, a newspaper affiliated with Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, declared the video fake on Monday, saying it and others like it were distributed to create a confrontation between women and the government.
For many Iranian women, the larger confrontation over the hijab has already been resolved decisively in their favor. There is no going back to the days before the protests, they have repeatedly said in recent months.
Shiva, 44, a translator in Tehran who asked to be identified only by her first name to avoid legal repercussions, said she expected the new crackdown to play out differently in different neighborhoods, depending on their degree of social liberality.
How long are we going to endure this push and pull? she says. The taboo of the veil has been broken in our society. On the other hand, the diet is brutal.
In a sign of the extent to which the hijab issue is inflamed, Iranian media and social media were abuzz on Monday over the violent arrest of Mohammad Sadeghi, a theater actor who had vehemently criticized the new crackdown. against one Live broadcast on Instagram at the time of his arrest.
If my friend, my sister and my mother want to wear clothes a certain way, that is none of your business, Mr Sadeghi said, addressing the government and calling for resistance.
Shortly after, police raided his home, sparking a fight in which he tried to escape through a window while screaming for help. It was not good: Mr. Sadeghi was quickly taken into custody.
