Iran tightens control over women who defy strict dress code

Iran is once again deploying police to the streets to enforce its conservative dress code for women, which many have flouted since the start of the protest movement that rocked the country last fall, according to state media and social media posts.

Months after the protests began, Iran quietly removed morality police from the streets in an apparent concession to try to quell the nationwide uprising against the government. The protests began last September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died in police custody after vice police accused her of breaking the dress code and arrested her on a street in Tehran.

An Iranian police spokesman, General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi, said sunday that from now on, the police would start patrolling to deal with those who, unfortunately, regardless of the consequences of dressing outside the norm, still insist on breaking the norm. He added that the patrols would expand public safety and strengthen family foundations.

He said police would first warn anyone caught breaking the hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes that conceal their body shape. Those who still refused to comply, he said, would be prosecuted.