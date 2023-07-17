The United States Women’s National Team announces collaborations with five unique brands to create limited-edition apparel and accessories ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

CHICAGO (July 17, 2023) The United States Women’s National Team today announced collaborations with five unique brands to create limited-edition apparel and accessories to celebrate the teams’ participation in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The collaborations, which were designed by a majority of women-owned and women-led brands, will intersect the worlds of fashion and sports through a unifying theme of support for the USWNT in the run-up to its tournament opener .

The collaborations will be available from today with global sportswear brand UNDEFEATED, while additional merchandise from Samii Ryan, Mejuri, Stoney Clover Lane and REINC, which is owned and operated by the FIFA Womens World CupMT champions Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe and Meghan Klingenberg, will be launched every day for the rest of the week. The brands have combined their own unique elements with the USWNT crest and branded elements to create a special set of statement pieces in support of the team as they seek to win an unprecedented third consecutive World Championship and his fifth overall in Australia and New Zealand.

USWNT Collaboration Launch Dates

Monday July 17 UNBEATEN

tuesday july 18 sami ryan

Wednesday July 19 Mejuri

Thursday July 20 Stoney Clover Lane

friday july 21 RESET

We’re very proud to partner with these five brands to give our fans one more way to show their support for the USWNT as the team takes to the biggest stage in the world,” said Maribeth Towers, VP of Product. consumption of US Soccers. Each brand brings a different element to the table, giving fans an array of ways to fill their love for the team with pieces from some of their favorite brands. The fact that most are women-owned businesses adds an element of empowerment and inspiration that our team also represents.

Creating additional impact and expanding awareness of the campaign, REINC and Samii Ryan have been selected to be part of Shes Next in Fashion, Empowered by Visa. Established in 2022, the program provides women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs in fashion and beauty with funding in the form of grants, tools and resources needed to run and grow their business to thrive. Shes Next in Fashion builds on Visas’ continued commitment to addressing the challenges women face by creating a more inclusive and connected digital economy through unique and impactful opportunities.

Supporting women will always be in style. We are thrilled to partner with US Soccer to spotlight and provide additional resources to these inspiring women-owned fashion brands so they can achieve their own goals,” said Mary Ann Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer for the North America, Visa.

About brands and collections:

UNBEATEN

The UNDEFEATED collection will consist of a special cut and sewn capsule, including a t-shirt, a crew neck sweatshirt and a hat. UNDEFEATED opened in 2002 and is known as one of the most recognized sportswear brands and well-curated retail stores across the world. From humble beginnings in La Brea with the first sneaker store of its kind, to becoming a cornerstone for the UNDEFEATED community continues to honor the past and inspire/create the future of activewear.

sami ryan

The Samii Ryans collection will include an oversized t-shirt, bucket hat, satin jacket, satin pants and bodysuit. Samii Ryan is a women’s streetwear and lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles. Founded by Samii Ryan in 2017, the label draws inspiration from ’90s nostalgia and youth, while combining on-trend silhouettes with a feminine streetwear vibe.

Samii Ryan believes in the importance of imagination and creativity. Through pastel colors, fun graphics, and memorable characters, Samii Ryan takes people back to childhood. The brand’s philosophy is kindness, positivity and self-love while making fashion accessible and accessible to everyone.

Mejuri

The Mejuris collection will consist of a necklace. Since its inception in 2015 by Noura Sakkijha, Mejuri has transformed fine jewelry into an everyday occasion while striving to have a positive impact on our communities, the industry and the world.

Because jewelry is an expression of yourself, and how you present yourself to the world should have no limits. That’s why we work with trusted suppliers around the world, using high-quality, responsibly sourced materials to create pieces that are meant to last a lifetime that look just like you.

Stoney Clover Lane

The Stoney Clover Lanes collection will include a bag and patches to customize the bag. Founded by sisters, Stoney Clover Lane reinvents organization through a line of travel accessories designed to stimulate self-expression. As frequent travelers who like to keep things light and tagged, Kendall and Libby have expanded the brand to include dynamic lifestyle and travel accessories to help customers stay organized on the go.

RESET

REINC’s piece will be a bandana inspired by the night skies of New Zealand and Australia to complete their multi-piece Written in the Stars World Cup collection. In 2019, USWNT Champions Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg, and Christen Press founded REINC with a mission to make the world a more inclusive and equitable place for everyone. Since then, they have also built a growing global community of changemakers bound together by a fervor for progress and fairness.

REINC offers eco-friendly, gender-neutral fashion, creative products, and a membership that invites everyone to join in the pursuit of boldly reinventing our world.

What the brands say:

UNBEATEN

UNDEFEATED is proud to partner with the USA Soccer Federation to celebrate the Women’s World Cup and female athletes breaking down barriers for the next generation. Football has been part of the UNDEFEATED DNA for over 20 years and we are thrilled to continue to empower women across the world through recognition of this massive sporting moment. — UNDEFEATED

sami ryan

Soccer has been part of my life since I was little and all through high school. To be able to combine my passion for my brand with a sport that I have so much love and respect for is an honor. This collaboration with the United States Soccer Federation is a full circle moment and I couldn’t be more excited. — Samii Ryan, Founder and CEO

Mejuri

Mejuri was created to flip the narrative in a traditional traditional giftware industry to focus on women who buy jewelry on their own terms. This premise of investing in yourself and your community is embodied in the United States Women’s Soccer Team every day as they take to the field to advocate for gender equity, that’s why we were eager to elevate them in every way possible.” — Noura Sakkijha, CEO and Co-Founder

Stoney Clover Lane

I attended the Women’s World Cup Final in 2019 and was so inspired to see so many girls and women in the stands cheering for the USWNT. Watching all those fans supporting their favorite teams and players was amazing. Now that the circle is complete, we are honored here at Stoney Clover Lane to be one of the partners this year. Kendall Glazer, Founder of Stoney Clover Lane

RESET

We are thrilled to partner with US Soccer to encourage entrepreneurship among athletes and showcase this collection, especially at such an extraordinary time not just for the USWNT, but for women’s sport in general. The scarf symbolizes our unique and personal connection to football and a new era of alliance. We were so grateful for this opportunity to salute the team and celebrate the World Cup. — Christen Press and Tobin Heath, co-founders and co-CEOs