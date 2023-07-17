Jane Birkin, singer, actress and fashion inspiration, dies at 76





Jane Birkin, who helped define chic 1970s female sexuality as an actress in arty and erotic European films and in her romantic yet artistic relationship with singer Serge Gainsbourg, died in Paris on Sunday. Ms Birkin, who later became known for inspiring one of the best-known luxury handbag lines, was 76. Her death was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who called her a French icon in a message on twitter. THE French news media reported that Ms Birkin was found dead at her home but the cause was not immediately known. The child of a famously beautiful actress and a socially connected British naval officer, Ms Birkin led a life guided by many happy accidents. While on a flight in 1984, a plastic bag she kept her things in broke, leading her to complain aloud that Herms hadn’t made a bag that could hold all of her things. . The man sitting next to her happened to be Jean-Louis Dumas, the president and chief designer of Herms. The company launched the Birkin bag line the same year in the large size it requested.

Standard Birkin bags now sell for $10,000, and the difficulties in obtaining one given a complex manufacturing process and a deliberately rationed supply from the shops gave the bag the stamp of exclusivity.

Her relationship with Mr. Gainsbourg began just as fortuitously, in 1968. She was then in her twenties, her first marriage having collapsed, when, without particular notoriety as an actress and without speaking a word of French, she managed to be cast in a French film, Slogan, with Mr. Gainsbourg. The two fell in love, but Ms. Birkin did not see how to stay long in France. Then one night at a restaurant, she had a chance encounter with French director Jacques Deray, was hired to star in one of his films, stayed in the country, and solidified her relationship with Mr. Gainsbourg. She lived in France for the rest of her life, and her commitment to Mr. Gainsbourg and his music proved just as enduring.

The most notable product of their collaboration and romance was their hit 1969 recording of Mr. Gainsbourg’s song. I don’t love you either (I love you too). In the song, a duet, Mr. Gainsbourg talks about sex in a low, conversational voice as Ms. Birkin confesses her love in suggestive whispers and moans and high-pitched Innu singing. The song was condemned by the Vatican and banned in several countries and by the BBC television channel. But it sold millions of copies. Almost 50 years later, in 2018, Ms. Birkin was still singing the music of Mr. Gainsbourg, then on a world tour of orchestral versions of his songs. If I sing in Argentina in two weeks, she said The Guardian is because of I love you. Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London on December 14, 1946 to Judy Campbell, an actress who rose to prominence for performing for British troops with Nol Coward during World War II, and Cmdr. David Birkin of the Royal Navy.

In 2021, his father’s exploits during World War II were recount in A Dangerous Enterprise, a book by Tim Spicer, a former British military officer. Commander Birkins’ duties included sailing boats on moonless nights across the English Channel to safety for Allied spies, stranded airmen, and escaped prisoners of war who had ended up in France. Ms Birkin, aged 18, married British composer John Barry, known for arranging the trademark theme for James Bond films, and they had a daughter, Kate. At 20, Ms Birkin appeared in Michelangelo Antonionis’ 1966 hit film Blow Up, an erotic tale by a London fashion photographer. She played a model, the credits listed her as only The Blonde, and garnered attention for a risque nude scene.

If everything had worked out with John Barry, I never would have been curious to know what was going on elsewhere, Mrs. Birkin said The Guardian in 2017. I would have just continued to be his wife. I would have been delighted. But because he left with someone else and I stayed with Kate, I had to find a job pretty quickly. This led to his audition for Slogan. The film that kept her in France was La Piscine, starring Alain Delon and Romy Schneider. (It found an unexpected resurgence in popularity in the United States in 2021.) A sunny film of sex and jealousy with plenty of shots of scantily clad actors, the film proved to be an effective showcase for long-haired beauty. members of Mrs. Birkins.

Her romance with Mr. Gainsbourg captivated French audiences. She was the doe-eyed young expatriate, he the aging but still virile artistic genius. The relationship lasted over a decade, ending when she left him in the early 1980s for French director Jacques Doillon. Mr. Gainsbourg died in 1991 at age 62.

Although Ms. Birkin would later speak in self-mockery of her role as Mr. Gainsbourg’s muse, she agreed to become the keeper of the Gainsbourg flame, as the New York Times called her in 2018. She described to The Times the connections between the music he wrote for her and the work of classical composers like Chopin and Brahms. I would have thought he was probably the most modern writer in France, she says. He invented a new language, he cut words in half like Cole Porter.

Ms. Birkin published Oh! Pardon tu dormais, his 2021 debut album of his own songs written in English. The result is an emotional tour de force from an artist who never got his musical outside of France, the music writer Ben Cardew writing in a review for Pitchfork.

Ms. Birkin also continued to act, notably in films by Agns Varda and plays by Patrice Chreau. She was also popular in France as an activist for women’s and LGBTQ rights as well as for her British accent when speaking French, which the French found endearing. The most Parisian of the English has left us, wrote the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, in a message on twitter on Sunday. We will never forget his songs, his laughter and his incomparable accent.

Ms Birkin had a mild stroke in 2021 and had recently canceled a series of concerts due to health concerns. She is survived by two daughters, one with Mr. Gainsbourg and the other with Mr. Doillon: the singer-actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, who each, like their mother, inspired creators and followers of fashion. His other daughter, Kate Barry, photographer, died aged 46 in 2013 when he fell from a window of his Paris apartment on the fourth floor. Ms. Birkin discovered that her romantic separation from Mr. Gainsbourg had not tarnished their collaboration. He continued to write new songs aimed at her until his death. After they broke up, you could answer her for once, she said The Guardian. You were no longer just his creation. Guy Trebay contributed reporting from New York.

