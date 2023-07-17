John Lewis bolsters its third-party offering with 21 new fashion brands





John Lewis is adding 21 new third-party fashion brands to its slate of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing in time for the AW23 season. drapers reports that the cohort of new names will launch online and in-store as early as August, featuring brands including Vivere, Olivia Rubin and Sister Jane. John Lewis will be the first retailer to stock Vivere, which was launched earlier this month by Radius Group founder Damian Hopkins and fashion designer Savannah Miller. The collection aims to provide shoppers with modern, affordable and high-quality wardrobe basics. Subscribe to Retail Gazette for free Sign up to gand breaking news straight to your inbox every morning The retailer’s AW23 offering will also include an exclusive capsule collection from New York-based womenswear brand Batsheva, designed in partnership with Laura Ashley. The new additions will join John Lewis’ existing in-house fashion brands, which include its core John Lewis range, its value-focused Anyday offering as well as a host of other household names. This week, boss Sharon White warned that criminals had shoplifting permits following a rise in cases spurred by the cost of living crisis. The chair called for better protection against threats and abuse for shop workers in England after a change in the law in Scotland. White said shoplifting had jumped 26 per cent, citing recent research by the British Retail Consortium which found more than 850 incidents of violence and abuse against shop workers are recorded every day. It’s a crisis lurking in plain sight, she saidBBCs Laura Kuenssberg. Click here to sign up for the free daily Retail Gazettes newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retailgazette.co.uk/blog/2023/07/john-lewis-boosts-third-party-offering/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

