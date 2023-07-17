The revenge of gamay, drinkability is in fashion

Gamay is the grape variety that made Beaujolais famous. It is also cultivated elsewhere but in small quantities. Gamay has a unique and easily recognizable style, whatever its origin. It offers satisfying wines with juicy, fresh fruit and unbeatable berry flavor. The acidity is lively and refreshing. These are wines to be tasted without delay. But make no mistake; gamay also has a lot of personality and character.

Gamay grapes

When the Beaujolais Nouveau craze died down, Beaujolais wines suffered from a bad reputation for a few years. Exaggerating Nouveau phenomena was one reason, but another was that fruitiness and drinkability were not fashionable. All that has changed, and Beaujolais and Gamay are back in full force.

They are even fashionable. The fact that Beaujolais has famous pioneers of natural wine among its best producers has helped put the wines back on the wine list. And the gamays also benefit from it. Gamay is the epitome of a drinkable wine, a style embraced by many natural wine enthusiasts. Gamay wines are friends’ wines, as the French say. Wines to drink with friends.

Today, only 20% of Beaujolais production is Beaujolais Nouveau. This is down from over 50% when the wine reached its peak. But the fact is that even Beaujolais Nouveau is experiencing a revival in many countries. In France, new wine is celebrated with great enthusiasm in bars and bistros when it is sold on the third Thursday of November.

Gamay grapes

Gamay is mainly found in France. Of the approximately 62,000 acres of grapes in the world, 57,000 are in France. There were more. Since 2000, France has lost 10,000 hectares, proof more than anything that Beaujolais is in difficulty.

The Gamay grape variety appeared in Burgundy and the Côte d’Or as early as the 14th century and was associated with Pinot Noir. However, the Dukes of Burgundy did not particularly like Gamay and tried to eliminate it. Of the two, Pinot Noir was considered the noble grape variety. Gamay settles in Beaujolais, a little further south. Here, especially in the part of Beaujolais with granite soil, it was also thought to flourish best.

The grape buds and ripens early and is therefore in the danger zone of spring frosts. It is susceptible to gray mold and fungal diseases, and you need to keep yields low and foliage well tended.

Gamay grapes have relatively thick skins and the color of a young Gamay wine is medium dark with a hint of purple. The acidity is quite pronounced, but the tannin content is low. The aromas of small red fruits such as strawberry and raspberry often dominate, but sometimes we also find blackcurrant. The wines tend to be a bit spicy and sometimes floral too. The palate is refreshing and fruity. Sometimes the wines are juicy, unpretentious, and sometimes more serious with aging potential. With age, Gamay becomes closer to Pinot Noir.

Gamay grapes

Beaujolais and other Gamay wines are sometimes fermented with carbonic maceration, that is to say that the bunches are not de-stemmed. The whole bunch is put in the vats. This method accentuates the juicy aromas of the grape and gives it a special character. Beaujolais Nouveau and many AOC Beaujolais and AOC Beaujolais Villages are produced in this way.

For the ten believed villages (Mouin–Vent, Morgon, Julinas, Saint-Amour, Fleurie, Regni, Chenas, Bouilly, Côte de Brouilly and Chiroubles), many producers prefer to de-stem and vinify in a more classic style. Although these wines still retain the beautiful fruit, they are more structured. Some believed wines are aged in oak barrels today, but this is rare. It changes the style. Some believed the wines are full-bodied enough to support the oak, but that wouldn’t work for a simple Beaujolais, and you wouldn’t want it either. In most cases, Gamay gains nothing from being oak; on the contrary.

A few Gamay plantations remain in the Côte d’Or, but very few. Further south, Mcon has it too, but you are more likely to choose a Mcon white wine.

Gamay grapes

The Loire Valley has the second largest area of ​​Gamay in France. The wines of Gamay de Touraine and Anjou are pleasant in a drinkable style and light in color. Sometimes they are blended with Cabernet Franc and CT, the local name for Malbec.

Gamay is the third most planted grape variety in Switzerland, with nearly 3,500 acres of the country’s 37,000 acres of vineyards. The Geneva region has become famous for its Gamay wines, which are often full-bodied, spicy and of good quality. A few other countries have small plantations, Canada, Turkey, USA, Italy, Serbia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Britt Karlsson