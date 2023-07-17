Ensuring Your Student Dress Code Doesn’t Circumvent Equal Protection and Title IX Laws | Cranfill Sumner LLP





The Supreme Court has denied a North Carolina charter school’s petition to review a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the school’s dress code requirements violated students’ civil rights, equal protection clause and, possibly, Title IX. The Supreme Court’s decision leaves the holdings of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals intact. In Peltier v Charter Day Sch., Inc.., three parents sued a North Carolina charter school over its requirement that female students wear skirts and dresses, except on certain days when the girls were in physical education class. 37 F.4e 104 (4th Cir. 2022), cert. denied, 2023 WL 4163208 (US, 26 June 2023). Parents argued that the skirt requirement limited their children’s movement at school, restricted the level of physical activity children could engage in during recess and provided less warmth during the winter months. Girls were subject to these restrictions solely on the basis of gender. In support of its policy, the charter school argued that girls are “fragile vessels” deserving of “gentle treatment” by boys. The Fourth Circuit held that the charter school’s dress code was simply framed in gender stereotypes about “the proper place for girls and women in society”, and therefore the policy violated Section 1983, Clause of equal protection and, most likely, Title IX. As schools prepare their student handbooks and dress codes for the new school year, they should be aware of how these codes can uniquely affect students who fall into a category of legally protected persons. North Carolina charter schools and their operating companies are subject to liability under federal civil rights and equal protection laws. The Fourth Circuit ruled that although charter schools and their operating companies are private, they were subject to liability under federal civil rights and equal protection laws because charter schools fulfill a function traditionally and exclusively reserved to the State. Under North Carolina law, charter schools are public schools subject to the oversight of the State Board of Education and must comply with applicable public school law and the provisions of their charters. Therefore, charter schools possess their power under state law and under the authority of state law, which makes private charter schools subject to liability as actors in the state. Similarly, education management organizations that manage the day-to-day operations of charter schools are subject to liability when they share responsibility for enforcing activity that violates students’ civil rights and the right to equal protection. under the law. Dress codes can be discriminatory when the code does not withstand the relevant level of scrutiny When a school implements a rule or requirement that relies on gender or sex classification in its application, such as the requirement for skirts, the school must demonstrate that the challenged classification serves an important government purpose and that the discriminatory means are substantially linked to this important government objective. aim. Policies that are simply rooted in conventional notions about the appropriate place of each gender in society violate the equal protection rights of aggrieved students. In this case, the rule requiring girls to wear skirts to school solely on the basis of the idea that girls are “fragile” did not withstand legal scrutiny and was ruled illegal. Discriminatory Dress Codes May Also Violate Title IX Charter schools and their managing companies that enforce discriminatory dress codes may also violate Title IX. Charter schools and their management companies receive federal financial assistance either directly (i.e., charter schools) or indirectly (i.e., management companies that receive compensation from schools chartered) and fall under the auspices of Title IX. The Title IX regulations include an exhaustive list of exceptions, which would fall outside the scope of Title IX. Gender-based dress codes, the court said, are not among those exceptions. A dress code is not relieved of Title IX liability when it adversely affects all genders. On the contrary, the dress code is liable for violation of the rights of each sex. To determine whether a dress code violates Title IX, the school must determine whether the dress code excludes participation in education, denies benefits, or discriminates on the basis of sex or gender. What should schools consider when finalizing dress codes ahead of the new school year? As schools draft and finalize student dress codes for the new school year, they need to consider whether these codes have discriminatory effects in their application. Schools should consider whether dress codes could create discriminatory effects based on student identity within a legally protected classroom, including race, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion, etc. A few common pitfalls that schools may encounter that are particularly sensitive to, and therefore must create these rules with care, are the rules and codes surrounding: dresses/skirts, piercings, hairstyles, hairstyles, jewelry, and many more. others.

