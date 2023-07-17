The Fashion and Charity Legacy of Jane Birkin

Although known for her effortlessly chic style, Jane Birkin has devoted much of her 76 years to social justice efforts of a different nature.





The singer and actress, who died on July 16, used her time, wealth and influence to help myriad causes, leaving behind an interwoven legacy of fashion and charity far bigger than even the most overstuffed handbags. of his collection.





Although British artist-turned-style-icon status as the French it girl is often described as having peaked or at least cemented in the 1960s and 1970s, her unique approach to fashion inspired new audiences even in the later month of his life.









Earlier this year, TikTok videos with hundreds of thousands of likes, show users Jane Birkin-ify their bags by imitating the way Birkin made her bags “another extension of his person” adorning them with ribbons, beads and other trinkets.





Although most participants in the maximalist trend didn’t use genuine Herms handbags, they were explicitly inspired by the way the actress styled her own Birkin bags that bear her name by the French design house.





Over a decade ago, the “Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus” crooner recalled the story of how the iconic bag was born after a chance encounter in 1981.





I remember it perfectly! she said vogue in 2012 while carrying around her own Birkin-ified bag adorned with bracelets, ribbon, a watch and even a miniature harmonica.





She continued, I had been upgraded by Air France on a flight to London, and found myself sitting next to a man [Herms Jean-Louis Dumas]. I don’t really know what type of bag I had with me, my husband Jacques Doillon had overturned his car on my basket, crushing it on purpose not two days before.





Little did he know that on that plane trip, when everything fell out of whatever bag I had, the man next to me said, You should have one with pockets. I said, the day Herms makes one with pockets, I’ll have this.









Birkin told the magazine that she asked the French businessman, why don’t you make a handbag bigger than the Kelly suitcase but smaller than the Serges suitcase? to which Dumas replied: Well, how would it be?





Naturally, Birkin proceeded to execute her vision for what is now the world’s most iconic handbag on a handbag.





Dumas, who told her she deserved better, took the sketch and said, I’ll do it for you, she reminded herself. vogue.





When she went to buy one of sky born designs three years later, she paid not with money but her own nickname, baptizing the bag with her last name, I was very flattered!





In the same interview, Birkin also hinted at where perhaps her two greatest legacies intersect outside of entertainment fashion and social justice, explaining that her entire annual royalty from the fashion house (which was of 30,000 in 2011, by vogue) went to various charities.









A strong advocate for human and animal rights, the singer’s dedication to social justice was unwavering, even when it came to clashing with the brand behind her namesake bag. In 2015, Birkin told Herms she didn’t want to be the namesake of the crocodile skin version of the handbag after being alerted to the cruel practices used in their creation.





More recently, Birkin shared a video of herself cutting her hair hashtag #HairForFreedom and #SoutienFemmesIran, which translates to #SupportIranianWomen in a symbolic gesture of support for Iranian women protesting for their rights after the death of Mahsa Amini.





In 2011, Birkin revealed in a Q&A with Everyday Women’s Clothing that she had plans in place to keep her combined legacy of style and social justice alive when she isn’t.





“Every year a certain amount of money goes directly to my charity and it will continue after I die,” she said. “This year, I was able [use some of that money] to go to Japan for a benefit concert after the earthquake, she said WWD. We use part of the money to feed the poor who cannot afford to eat in France. I sold one of my Birkin bags for $163,000 to help the Japanese Red Cross.”





She finished, “So this rather mundane heavy baggage has done a lot of good in the world.”