Fashion
Hailey Bieber looks like a golden goddess in a daring cutout dress and matching jewelry
The model shared the sleek look inspired by the viral latte makeup trend on Sunday
Hailey Bieber is a golden vision!
The model, 26, dazzled on Sunday in an all-gold ensemble with a cut-out dress, woven handbag and gold earrings. She completed the look with simple, bronzed makeup and her slicked signature bun.
The strapless dress had two daring (and ab-bare!) cutouts with gathered fabric in the center, following the trend of models with go for bold looks and make strong statements with his style.
Related: Hailey Bieber wears a bold white dress for her friend’s wedding. Check out the look!
She shared a series of photos of the daring summer cut on Instagram, writing that the look she was going for was latte makeup but do it head to toe.
THE TikTok famous latte makeup trend is all about warm neutrals, like the caramel brown and bronze tones that Bieber nailed in her look. The trend is also focusing on a smooth, velvety look to the skin and a nude or neutral lip color.
In a video Bieber shared the Sunday makeup routine, she started with skincare products, liberally applied bronzer and kept skin coverage to a minimum. She then went with rich brown shades for eyeshadow, a simple brow gel and minimal mascara. She completed the look with a mauve lip liner and a simple lip gloss.
The tagged model and entrepreneur her skincare brand, Rhodein the caption of his TikTok video and in his Instagram post after using the brand’s products to complete the trendy look.
Bieber promoted Rhode products throughout the summer, frequently sharing brand photo shoot and messaging focused on skin care. She captioned one of her many photo dumps from repetition of summer skin care.
The skincare mogul recently shared that while she was building Rhode, she turned to being the queen of building a successful lifestyle brand, Kim Kardashian.
Related: Hailey Bieber Reveals Kim Kardashian Was The First Person She Asked For Advice When She Started Developing Rhode
“I remember, at the beginning of all this, the first person I called for advice was you,” Bieber told Kardashian in a video on his YouTube channel. And I was like, ‘Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How to start? Because I really wanted to do it from scratch.
Bieber celebrated Rhode’s first birthday in June with a party in New York. For the occasion, the influencer dazzled in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture mini dress covered in pink Swarovski crystals.
Prior to the brand’s launch last June, Bieber talked to PEOPLE share his hopes for the brand. “What sets Rhode apart is that we offer a very curated and edited line of essentials, our philosophy is to make everything really good,” she said.
Read the original article at People.
