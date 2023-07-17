Fashion
Dupes offer cheap fashion to Canadians, but small businesses say they’re paying the price
The flow15:57Dupe culture: why Generation Z embrace counterfeits
Cash-strapped Canadians are looking for “dupes” online, and influencers like Danielle Shaw show them exactly where to find them.
Shaw posts all sorts of money-saving tips on his TikTok account, @canadiandealfinder, and has found his viewers are especially interested in products that look like big-name items at a fraction of the cost.
“People just started asking, ‘Hey, where did you get that? It looks like Lululemon.’ And I’m like, “I actually found it on Amazon Canada. And instead of paying $100, I paid $20,” said the 31-year-old from Calgary. The flow.
Dupe, short for duplicate, is what many Gen Zs refer to as products that may look exactly like branded items but are much cheaper. Items range from clothes and shoes to beauty products, or even household and lifestyle items like water bottles.
TikTok posts with a duped hashtag have racked up 4.8 billion views, thanks to deal seekers and customers adding their own reviews.
But despite its popularity, dupe culture has been criticized for fueling overconsumption and fast fashion, which can come at a cost to the environment and the workers who make the clothes.
Smaller designers and businesses have also found their products copied by both big, well-known brands and lesser-known online retailers.
Shaw’s account has 45,000 subscribers, while some of his dupe videos have hundreds of thousands of views. She thinks the popularity of dupe culture is driven by people being more open about their financial struggles and not feeling the same pressure to buy expensive brands.
“People shouldn’t be ashamed of not being able to afford a brand name or even not wanting a brand name,” she said. “If you can find something that is [the] exactly the same quality but much less for the price, why bother paying only for one label on what you buy?”
‘100% exactly the same bra’
Counterfeit products have been around forever and will bear the name and logo (or an approximation) of the brand they are copying. But dupes don’t claim to be the “real” premium products they imitate, but openly present themselves as cheaper alternatives.
This does not mean, however, that the dupes are not sometimes controversial.
Last year, Canadian designer Mary Young has accused retail giant Zara of copying and selling her Kendi bra designan item she’s been selling since 2018. She claims Zara didn’t just take inspiration from her original design, but “basically copied it on a tee.”
“It was 100% the exact same bra, the exact same fit, the exact same product description, and it was only $30 less than ours,” she said.
Young took to TikTok and made her complaint public, and within days Zara removed the product from its website.
“As a small business and freelance designer, for me, it’s a success because they know they got caught,” she said.
The flow contacted Zara to comment on Young’s allegations, but did not hear back.
“No way to protect your design”
Young said she would have had limited options had Zara ignored her complaint.
Clothing designers and designers often cannot protect their creations in Canada, as clothing is considered a necessity and copyright is not available for items produced more than 50 times.
“There’s no way to protect your design, so there was nothing I could do,” she said.
Even if someone found a legal route, journalist Sarah Kent said it could end up being an expensive, “frustrating and potentially ruinous route to nowhere”.
“I’ve heard of examples where dupes were taken down but reappeared a few weeks later, that’s a big deal and there’s no right answer,” said Kent, chief sustainability correspondent for The Business of Fashion, an online magazine that covers the global fashion industry.
Big companies are also feeling the pressure of dupe culture. In May, Fitness apparel brand Lululemon held a “dupe swap” in Los Angeles an event where customers could exchange their counterfeits for official Lululemon Align leggings, which sell for between $98 and $110 a pair. The company said about 1,000 people took up the offer, many of them new customers.
For someone who doesn’t have much money, of course you’re going to want to go to H&M and get a pair of pants for $13, instead of dropping $150…at Aritzia– The disinfluencer Michelle Skidelsky
Following her experience with Zara, Young tried to help her customers understand why her prices might seem a bit higher. She says her materials are ethically and sustainably sourced and produced here in Canada, where she pays her staff a living wage.
But she said the dupe culture can make it difficult to uphold those ideals of doing things differently.
“It can feel very frustrating and limiting my personal success, my brand success, when a company this size basically takes our design and uses it,” she said.
Power up fast fashion
Dupes may also contribute to long-standing issues around fast fashion clothing that is made quickly and cheaply, but at a high cost to workers’ rights and the environment.
Kent said many companies have responded to criticism by trying to be more transparent about how their products are made, but supply chains are still “extremely opaque”.
She explained that brands will often hire an agent or supplier to manufacture their products, but that supplier may outsource the work to someone else, making it very difficult to ensure the products are made. in an ethical and responsible manner.
The dupes are often from unknown manufacturers, so you lose the “thin layer of accountability” with better-known brands, “and you enter an unregulated free-for-all realm,” she said.
Disinfluencers vs rampant consumerism
Unlike influencers who recommend what to buy, disinfluencers work hard to combat rampant consumerism.
“I was definitely easily swayed and I saw something on TikTok and I was like, ‘Well, this is it, this is going to be the thing that’s going to change my life. I should probably buy it,'” 21-year-old Michelle Skidelsky said. -old in Ottawa.
But those products usually disappoint, and now she’s posting videos urging people to think a little more about the dupe-inducing products they’re buying into.
“I wish before I bought some of these things that someone would have told me, like maybe think about it for a second, think about how easy you are willing to spend money,” said she declared.
Skidelsky has around 178,000 followers and 9.1 million views on TikTok. Despite her message, she understands the lure of dupes and fast fashion.
“For someone who doesn’t have a lot of money, of course, you’ll want to go to H&M and get pants for $13, instead of dropping $150 on pants at Aritzia,” he said. she declared.
“So when people speak out against fast fashion, I almost feel like they’re standing on this moral high ground that doesn’t necessarily exist.”
Young thinks shoppers might take stock of their purchases before hitting the checkout button and wonder if they’ve been caught up in overspending.
“When you buy less, you can start buying better and just asking more questions and holding different brands accountable for how they produce things,” she said.
“I think consumers actually hold all the power and we often forget that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/dupes-online-shopping-fast-fashion-1.6908904
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dupes offer cheap fashion to Canadians, but small businesses say they’re paying the price
- Widodo replaces minister detained in corruption investigation
- Taylor Swift breaks two American records | Entertainment
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are generally lower after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q
- Google’s high-end Pixel Buds Pro earbuds now 40% off on Amazon UK
- Donald Trump promises a post-democratic second term
- PM Modi to inaugurate new integrated terminal at Port Blairs Veer Savarkar International Airport on July 18
- 2 people arrested by Alberta RCMP in connection with drug trafficking
- Smoke from Canada’s wildfires puts about 70 million U.S. residents on air quality alert
- Strike in Hollywood: Here’s what actors, writers and studios expect from fans
- Sarfaraz Ahmad makes history by recording Pakistan’s record in Test cricket
- Men’s salons and showrooms join forces in New York