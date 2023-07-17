Dupes offer cheap fashion to Canadians, but small businesses say they’re paying the price

The flow15:57Dupe culture: why Generation Z embrace counterfeits

Cash-strapped Canadians are looking for “dupes” online, and influencers like Danielle Shaw show them exactly where to find them.

Shaw posts all sorts of money-saving tips on his TikTok account, @canadiandealfinder, and has found his viewers are especially interested in products that look like big-name items at a fraction of the cost.

“People just started asking, ‘Hey, where did you get that? It looks like Lululemon.’ And I’m like, “I actually found it on Amazon Canada. And instead of paying $100, I paid $20,” said the 31-year-old from Calgary. The flow .

Dupe, short for duplicate, is what many Gen Zs refer to as products that may look exactly like branded items but are much cheaper. Items range from clothes and shoes to beauty products, or even household and lifestyle items like water bottles.

TikTok posts with a duped hashtag have racked up 4.8 billion views, thanks to deal seekers and customers adding their own reviews.

Danielle Shaw posts money-saving tips to her TikTok account and says her viewers shouldn’t be ashamed of wanting something cheaper than many big brands. (Submitted by Danielle Shaw)

But despite its popularity, dupe culture has been criticized for fueling overconsumption and fast fashion, which can come at a cost to the environment and the workers who make the clothes.

Smaller designers and businesses have also found their products copied by both big, well-known brands and lesser-known online retailers.

Shaw’s account has 45,000 subscribers, while some of his dupe videos have hundreds of thousands of views. She thinks the popularity of dupe culture is driven by people being more open about their financial struggles and not feeling the same pressure to buy expensive brands.

“People shouldn’t be ashamed of not being able to afford a brand name or even not wanting a brand name,” she said. “If you can find something that is [the] exactly the same quality but much less for the price, why bother paying only for one label on what you buy?”

‘100% exactly the same bra’

Counterfeit products have been around forever and will bear the name and logo (or an approximation) of the brand they are copying. But dupes don’t claim to be the “real” premium products they imitate, but openly present themselves as cheaper alternatives.

This does not mean, however, that the dupes are not sometimes controversial.

Last year, Canadian designer Mary Young has accused retail giant Zara of copying and selling her Kendi bra designan item she’s been selling since 2018. She claims Zara didn’t just take inspiration from her original design, but “basically copied it on a tee.”

“It was 100% the exact same bra, the exact same fit, the exact same product description, and it was only $30 less than ours,” she said.

Young took to TikTok and made her complaint public, and within days Zara removed the product from its website.

“As a small business and freelance designer, for me, it’s a success because they know they got caught,” she said.

The flow contacted Zara to comment on Young’s allegations, but did not hear back.

“No way to protect your design”

Young said she would have had limited options had Zara ignored her complaint.

Clothing designers and designers often cannot protect their creations in Canada, as clothing is considered a necessity and copyright is not available for items produced more than 50 times.

“There’s no way to protect your design, so there was nothing I could do,” she said.

Even if someone found a legal route, journalist Sarah Kent said it could end up being an expensive, “frustrating and potentially ruinous route to nowhere”.

“I’ve heard of examples where dupes were taken down but reappeared a few weeks later, that’s a big deal and there’s no right answer,” said Kent, chief sustainability correspondent for The Business of Fashion, an online magazine that covers the global fashion industry.

Big companies are also feeling the pressure of dupe culture. In May, Fitness apparel brand Lululemon held a “dupe swap” in Los Angeles an event where customers could exchange their counterfeits for official Lululemon Align leggings, which sell for between $98 and $110 a pair. The company said about 1,000 people took up the offer, many of them new customers.

For someone who doesn’t have much money, of course you’re going to want to go to H&M and get a pair of pants for $13, instead of dropping $150…at Aritzia – The disinfluencer Michelle Skidelsky

Following her experience with Zara, Young tried to help her customers understand why her prices might seem a bit higher. She says her materials are ethically and sustainably sourced and produced here in Canada, where she pays her staff a living wage.

But she said the dupe culture can make it difficult to uphold those ideals of doing things differently.

“It can feel very frustrating and limiting my personal success, my brand success, when a company this size basically takes our design and uses it,” she said.

Power up fast fashion

Dupes may also contribute to long-standing issues around fast fashion clothing that is made quickly and cheaply, but at a high cost to workers’ rights and the environment.

Kent said many companies have responded to criticism by trying to be more transparent about how their products are made, but supply chains are still “extremely opaque”.

She explained that brands will often hire an agent or supplier to manufacture their products, but that supplier may outsource the work to someone else, making it very difficult to ensure the products are made. in an ethical and responsible manner.

The dupes are often from unknown manufacturers, so you lose the “thin layer of accountability” with better-known brands, “and you enter an unregulated free-for-all realm,” she said.

WATCH | Trying to ditch fossil fuels behind fast fashion: Disrupting the environmental impact of fast fashion The apparel and textile industry is responsible for around 2-8% of all greenhouse gas emissions, but these Canadians are trying to disrupt the environmental impact of fast fashion.

Disinfluencers vs rampant consumerism

Unlike influencers who recommend what to buy, disinfluencers work hard to combat rampant consumerism.

“I was definitely easily swayed and I saw something on TikTok and I was like, ‘Well, this is it, this is going to be the thing that’s going to change my life. I should probably buy it,'” 21-year-old Michelle Skidelsky said. -old in Ottawa.

But those products usually disappoint, and now she’s posting videos urging people to think a little more about the dupe-inducing products they’re buying into.

“I wish before I bought some of these things that someone would have told me, like maybe think about it for a second, think about how easy you are willing to spend money,” said she declared.

Disinfluencer Michelle Skidelsky posts videos urging people to avoid getting sucked into unnecessary spending. She has around 178,000 followers and 9.1 million views on TikTok. (Submitted by Michelle Skidelsky)

Skidelsky has around 178,000 followers and 9.1 million views on TikTok. Despite her message, she understands the lure of dupes and fast fashion.

“For someone who doesn’t have a lot of money, of course, you’ll want to go to H&M and get pants for $13, instead of dropping $150 on pants at Aritzia,” he said. she declared.

“So when people speak out against fast fashion, I almost feel like they’re standing on this moral high ground that doesn’t necessarily exist.”

Young thinks shoppers might take stock of their purchases before hitting the checkout button and wonder if they’ve been caught up in overspending.

“When you buy less, you can start buying better and just asking more questions and holding different brands accountable for how they produce things,” she said.

“I think consumers actually hold all the power and we often forget that.”