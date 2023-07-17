Chelsea Meissners Pregnancy: Wedding Guest Dress Update





Back in June, we caught up with Chelsea Meissner as she showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous summer-perfect dress. In the June 4 Instagram story, theSouthern Charmalum posed in a long-sleeved maxi dress that featured an ombre effect, changing from a sunny yellow on top to a brighter pink on the bottom. The mom-to-be paired the breezy style with strappy beige sandals and wore her sun-kissed tresses in slightly tousled waves. More recently, Chelsea showed off her bump again, this time in two gorgeous dresses for a very special occasion. Chelsea Meissner shows off her growing baby bump On July 15, Chelsea first took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos of herself in an olive green midi dress with a cowl neckline from Petal + Pup ($59). The sleek sheath, which also featured a high leg slit, highlighted Chelsea’s growing baby bump as she posed for a mirror selfie. The honey blonde beauty wore her locks in a sleek ponytail, completing her look with beige strappy heels and statement earrings in a matching shade. Along with her mirror selfie, Chelsea went on to share more photos from the night, revealing she was dressed for an important affair: her sisters’ wedding. In two other snaps, Chelsea posed with her sister and her future husband. In the blink of an eye, Chelsea’s sister touched Chelsea’s bump. Proud aunt, she wrote about history. For the big day, Chelsea again took to her Instagram Stories to share what she wore as bridesmaid: a stunning halter-style pleated maxi dress that featured a beautiful deep blue, aqua and green design and a plunging front cutout. The mom-to-be wore her hair in a low bun with face-framing pieces for the special occasion. Chelsea then shared an adorable edited video of the occasion, giving more details on her chic style choices for the weekend. Chelsea Meissner announced her pregnancy in the sweetest way In April, Chelsea announced her pregnancy with an adorable Instagram video showing off a series of ultrasound photos. Although Chelsea didn’t explicitly state whether she knew the sex of her baby, she linked the sweet video to Jack Johnson’s song My Little Girl. The circle of life is a powerful thing, she captioned her post, explaining how her pregnancy was helping her heal from the death of her beloved rescue dog, Tyson in August 2022. When Tyson passed away, I knew I could never love another soul so much unless I had a child of my own, she wrote. [N]ow here we are with one on the way. You never know what God has in store for you. Chelsea has not gone public with her relationship, but has hinted that she will embark on her journey of parenthood with a partner.

