Shein lawsuit accuses fast fashion site of RICO violations

Shein is a popular online destination for social influencers and shoppers to source fashionable yet affordable clothing, but a new trial alleges that the site maintains its advantage by engaging in “flagrant” copyright infringement that constitutes racketeering.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in California federal court on behalf of three designers who said they were “surprised” and “outraged” to see their products faithfully copied and sold by the Chinese fast-fashion retailer.

The products reproduced were not “close-up” copies, where the designs are interpreted with certain freedoms, but were “truly exact copies of the copyrighted graphic design” that were sold by Shein, according to the trial. The company allegedly engages in a pattern of copyright infringement as part of its effort to produce 6,000 new items every day for its millions of customers. This amounts to a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, according to the complaint.

“Shein has enriched himself by committing individual offenses over and over again, part of a long and continuous pattern of racketeering, which shows no signs of abating,” the suit alleges.

Shein is the world’s largest fashion retailer with annual sales of nearly $30 billion, more than H&M and Zara combined, the lawsuit notes.

A company representative told CBS MoneyWatch that it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of difficulties Shein has faced. In May, a bipartisan group of two dozen lawmakers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to hold back an initial public offering by Shein until it verifies that it is not using forced labor from the Uyghur population to predominantly Muslim country.

“Shein has also been accused of other types of labor violations related to sweatshops and wage theft in China…and we don’t want to be a part of that,” said Susan Scafidi, founder and director of the Fashion Law Institute. from Fordham University, told CBS News.

“Downright Evil”

One of the designers suing Shein, Krista Perry of Worcester, Massachusetts, discovered copies of a graphic poster with the words “Make It Fun” for sale on Shein and a sister site, Romwe.com. Perry complained to Shein via contact forms on his websites about the copying, describing it as “incredibly disheartening, insulting and downright evil to take advantage of artists without their knowledge or permission”.

Shein responded with an offer of $500. “Shein made its offer as if it were a family business rather than one of the wealthiest companies in the world,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three designers, including Krista Perry, whose ‘Make It Fun’ poster (left) was allegedly exactly copied by Shein (right). When Perry reached out to complain, Shein offered him $500, according to the lawsuit. Aimee Peaks



Perry suffered “substantial damage to his business in the form of diversion of trade, loss of profits and diminishment of the value of his creations and his art, his rights and his reputation” , the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit says Shein’s pattern, when accused of copyright infringement, is to claim that his sales are poor and blame a third-party organization for the theft.

“Shein will also issue an apology and a vague explanation that makes it look like it was an anomaly – somehow Shein crossed his wires and produced a very small number exact copies of the creator’s products,” the lawsuit alleges. “[N]1 out of 10 times the creator’s council will accept what is offered, or just negotiate a little more.”

Two other designers, Jay Baron of Burbank, California, and Larissa Blintz of Los Angeles, also claimed that their designs were exactly copied by Shein. Baron created artwork called “Trying My Best”, which was allegedly copied and sold by Shein, while Blintz’s “Orange Daisies” clothing was also allegedly copied.

Jay Baron’s design was allegedly copied by Shein, which the lawsuit says would create “confusion, deception, and error by creating the false and misleading impression that Shein’s products are manufactured in, associated with, or related to Baron”. Aimee Peaks



Who owns Shein?

Part of the challenge in prosecuting Shein in court is its decentralized, even byzantine structure, the lawsuit noted.

Shein “is a loose and ever-changing (although still continuous even though some individual elements may change to be replaced by others) de facto association of entities and individuals,” the lawsuit said. Designers without attorneys “face a total brick wall,” the lawsuit added, noting that even people with attorneys on their side can struggle to find “a suitable defendant.”

Larissa Blintz’s “Orange Daisies” pattern was allegedly copied by Shein, according to the lawsuit. The copying “irreparably tarnished” Blintz’s reputation as an artist and designer while diminishing the income she earned from her work, according to the lawsuit. Aimee Peaks



Accordingly, the plaintiffs allege a violation of the RICO Act, which is “designed to remedy the misconduct of guilty individual cogs in a large corporation,” the lawsuit noted.

“The unrepresented parties face a total brick wall,” the lawsuit alleges. “But even plaintiffs with lawyers, with strong cases, have trouble finding a suitable defendant. In the end, they just pursue whatever side they can find and hope to settle the case first.”

Shein was founded in 2012 by Chinese entrepreneur Chris Xu, also known as Xu Yangtian, who is valued at more than 10 billion dollars by Forbes. But we don’t know much about him, according to The Guardian, which noted the various reports about his background, with some stories describing him as a Chinese-American who studied at George Washington University, while others say he was born in Shandong in 1984 and has studied at Qingdao University of Science and Technology.

“There is no Coco Chanel or Yves Saint Laurent behind the Shein empire. Rather, there is a mysterious tech genius, Xu Yangtian aka Chris Xu, of whom almost nothing is known,” the lawsuit alleges .

What is a RICO charge?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act 1970 was designed as a means of combating the exploitation of legal businesses by organized crime, according at the Ministry of Justice. Although often seen as a law to fight organized crime, the RICO Act has also been used to prosecute white-collar crimes like the Enron accounting scandal and Bernie Madoff’s financial pyramid scheme.

Racketeering generally refers to illegal activity carried out by extortion or fraud, but the RICO Act also has a civil section that can be used for consumer protection or to protect against commercial fraud, according at the Ministry of Justice.

“It is well established that gross copyright infringement (of the type alleged here, and of the type referenced in other similar cases against Shein) constitutes racketeering,” the lawsuit alleges.

A congressional report last month unloaded a searing criticism from Shein and another Chinese retailer, Temu.

The report is part of an ongoing congressional investigation into products offered to US consumers that may be made with forced labor in China. As part of the investigation, the committee sent letters in early May to brands Nike and Adidas, as well as Shein and Temu, asking them for information on their compliance with the anti-forced labor law.

Shein said at the time that “it is company policy to comply with the customs and import laws of the countries in which we operate.” He also said he has “zero tolerance” for forced labor and has a robust system in place to ensure compliance with US laws.

—With Associated Press reporting.