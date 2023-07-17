33 best costumes and accessories for children 2023

33 elements of this article

We all know at least one child who refuses to wear anything but a princess dress or a wizard’s cape or a Spider-Man costume from morning till night. And as silly as it may seem to adults, pretending to be someone else is essential to children’s development. According to Jocelyn Greene, founder of Child’s Play NY, a theater program offering classes, camps, and party services. When engaging in dramatic play, children are practicing theory of mind, which helps differentiate them from others and is fundamental to empathy.

Children get the most out of dress up games from around age 3, but any seasoned parent will tell you that the benefits of this type of game will continue for many years to come. Greene says these skills cannot be taught; children need to play to learn them, and even the simplest costumes and props can spark their imaginations and promote brain development. Dressing up is also just plain fun, as any actor, fashion designer or stylist can agree. And it doesn’t have to be expensive. Greene likes to add personal items to a costume trunk like a great-grandmother’s purse or a belt you wore in the 90s. Erin Boyle, mom of three and the writer behind Read my tea leavessuggests going to a local thrift store for fun and affordable costume accessories.

But as with other products aimed at children, the younger the child, the more safety should be a primary concern. Poorly made clothes and accessories with loose buttons or rhinestones can be tricky because my toddler puts everything in his mouth, says Natalie Ebel, co-founder of Background. She also advises to watch out for sequined costumes that aren’t well made because the sequins will haunt you forever. To find the best dress-up costumes and accessories, we spoke to five experts, including parents, educators and a toy expert, about everything you need to build a fantastic dress-up trunk.

Greene and Boyle both recommended looking for dress-up items that are open and can be adapted to many uses and functions, and named silk scarves as the best example of an open dress-up accessory. Boyle says Sarahs Silks, a brand we’ve written about several times, is the easiest place to find game silks online, but she also suggests buying handmade sets on Etsy. They’re colorful, they’re nice to the touch, and they’re non-prescriptive, so kids use them in a million different ways: ball gown one minute, knight’s cape another, pirate ship sail the next, she says.

In a dress-up starter kit, I recommend capes, wings, gloves, and lots of hats, says Greene, noting that accessories give kids the chance to customize a look and put their own stamp on a character. . She suggests providing a variety of options ranging from realistic (like a fireman’s hat) to magical (like a wand) to creaturely (like tails). This mix could lead to unexpected scenarios where, for example, they are part firefighter, part cat, who uses their magic wand to save other animals, she says.

On a practical level, props don’t take up as much space as full costumes, but still get more mileage, Boyle says. And Ebel tells us that accessories like headwear, wands, capes and scarves are often more appropriate for young children. While my toddler loves to put on long, flowy dresses, she often trips over them, says Ebel.

Whether it’s from a thrift store, passed on by a friend, or bought new, costume jewelry is always a hit with kids. Need proof? Watch the meteoric success of the New York brand super small, a one-stop-shop for high-quality game balls designed with help from the founders’ children. Chunky necklaces and headbands are some of Ebel’s (and her daughters’) favorite pieces. And this specific set is recommended by Greene. These are fun and sparkly jewelry that my 5 year old wear all the timesaid Ebel.

Strategist Editor Jen Trolio recommends buying a rainbow of sustainable basics like t-shirts and leggings that kids can easily use as a base layer for any costume, dragons and unicorns ballerinas and veterinarians. Primary’s colorful children’s basics are Trolios’ favorites because they’re affordable and durable. Target in-house Cat & Jack kidswear line is another even more affordable option that Trolio and his children often turn to as one of his daughters recently used a pair of the brand’s sparkly black leggings as the basis for a glitter bat look.

During the peak years of the pandemic, Greene says she saw an increase in the number of children literally wanting to escape the earth and travel to space. We’ve had so many space parties, she says. Indeed, the astronaut is a classic children’s costume that Ebel’s daughter returns to all the time with the magician and the veterinarian. This Melissa and Doug astronaut costume is realistic and well-made while still being quite affordable and it has the added value of a shiny silver helmet and gloves.

I saw a tendency for kids to want to be heroes and do a lot of rescue and healing, Greene says. We’ve seen a similar trend in reports about the toys we do, especially when it comes to pet care. And we’ve included vet kits in many of our toddler toy gift guides. This dress up set includes a vet jacket, mask, cap, thermometer, stethoscope with sound effects, syringe, plush dog and reusable name tag.

PlanToys is known for making durable and long-lasting toys from wood, fabric, and recycled plastic. This collection of chef accessories is one of 15 professional sets the brand sells, including a firefighter, makeup artist, detective, surgeon, and carpenter. Not all sets include garments like the apron and chef’s hat shown here, but the intricately designed accessories, from wooden lipstick to canvas pet cone, will add sparkle to any costume collection.

According to Greene and Ariel Grun, vice president of merchandising at Campan experiential toy store with locations in New York, Boston, Dallas and Los Angeles, Charm is one of the most popular children’s films of recent years. Greene even told us that Mirabel has overtaken Moana and Elsa in popularity. There are many choices when it comes to Mirabel dress-up apparel, including the official Disney dress, Camps’ collaboration with Disney. And even DIY ways to bring the character to life. For example, the girls of Trolios have a Mirabel dress, but used green pipe cleaners to make her glasses.

Of course, your child will have their own opinion on which characters they prefer. Elsa is always a big deal, just like Harry Potter, Pikachu, Spider-Man, and thanks to the popularity of Spidey and his amazing friends on Disney+ and the new Through the Spider-Verse movie Spin/Miles Morales and Ghost Spider/Spider-Gwen. The recent live action Little Mermaid The film also premiered a slew of new Ariel merchandise, including children’s dresses, swimsuits, shoes, wands, and jewelry. Ebel likes more elaborate costumes for older children as long as they can easily put the costume on themselves. But you don’t have to buy costumes strictly. According to Trolio, many kids’ clothing brands make hoodies and t-shirts that double as costumes and regular wear, perfect for kids who like to live everyday as their favorite character.

