22 Best Fashion Deals From Nordstroms Anniversary Sale





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Pictures: Retailers For more of Cuts' favorite fashion, beauty and home finds, subscribe to the weeklyCutting Shop Newsletter. In case you missed it: Nordstroms Anniversary Sale is now open to the general public until August 6th. . The best-selling denim! Summer sandals! Designer shades! Even some Loewe! The department store has almost a hundred pages of deals, and after days of going through them all (we've literally been looking through the pages since the sale preview was announced), we've rounded up the absolute best deals. and some of your favorites. designers, below. (If the product you want is out of stock, don't worry! We'll update this post until August 6th so you can take advantage of the best last-minute deals, too.) These best-selling briefs have hundreds of five-star reviews, so when they go on sale, we recommend stocking up. They are light, stretchy and lined with cotton for comfort. You can always use a good bra, and this one is really good. With hundreds of five-star reviews, buyers appreciate the comfort and elegance of this one. Madewell's flattering denim is worth a look. Luckily, this time you don't have to. This sale pair has just the right amount of stretch. Another fashion favourite: the Levis Ribcage jeans. A real straight leg and quite a versatile pair that's easy to pair with anything from sandals to boots. Because you don't need another pair of jorts. Instead, stay comfy and cool in these loose cotton shorts. They have an elastic waist and are available in many colors. Made from a blend of airy cotton and stretchy spandex, this airy midi might be the perfect summer dress. Luckily it's on sale. This slip skirt has a lovely lace detail that keeps it light and airy and makes it perfect for layering during the summer. Super simple hoops are always worth buying. This gold-plated pair is minimalist and affordable. This heirloom ring is perfect for your starter pile. It is gold plated with a nice shiny texture and will go well with your other gold pieces. Cut Shops favorite Jenny Bird is also on sale. If you need to add a little silver to your collection, this chain necklace is super shiny and won't tarnish. If you're not already on all things pink, this hard shell suitcase is perfect for your next trip. It has plenty of space and we are sure it will be easy to spot in baggage claim. A cool pair of shoes for very hot summer days. Add some height with the platform heel and add some color with this electric blue hue. We were a little obsessed with how girls style motorcycle boots on TikTok. If you have as many outfit ideas in mind as we do, save on this style available in two colors. For those of you who've been dodging puddles and canceling plans all summer, here's your chance to finally pick up a pair of rain boots. On sale, of course. Were all a bit obsessed with apartments at the moment. Save on this comfy pair from Camper with a fun lace detail. Protect your eyes from the sun and look extremely beautiful while doing it. We consider them a practical purchase. If you've been waiting for Loewes heels to be marked down even a fraction of the price, you're in luck. These pumps may still put a dent in your wallet, but look how good they look! For all those events and outings that only require wallet, phone, lip gloss and keys this summer, here's a not-so-convenient bag to keep on hand. But if you need something with a little more room, this is it. Add a few extras like sunglasses, sunscreen, and maybe even a small bottle of water. If you want something a little more practical but still just as fun, pick up this velvet bag with cookie accents from Puppets and Puppets. Before grabbing another tank top, consider this stretchy sheer top from Dion Lee. It's the versatile piece your summer wardrobe needs. For all those summer weddings, group days and birthdays, this minimalist mule has a surprise architectural heel that will go well with all your dresses and ensembles.

