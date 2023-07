Hailey Bieber wore a gold strapless dress with double Ab-Baring cutouts

Two are better than one. Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Hailey Bieber’s Instagram ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ZiWrm8u8BTh5wt6TsfSF2A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU1OA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/ff0ded6d49bf32773a7e7f0e 3e93ed0f” class=”caas -img”/> Two, whether you’re talking about people or shoes, is always better than one in almost all cases. And apparently Hailey Bieber believes in this adage and put it into practice when selecting her outfit yesterday. Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Hailey Bieber’s Instagram ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Vq1jLY2jyGxqQ.kf1hyz2w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTg4MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/1ac3a7f155cde05abdb10e 8fae5173c2″ class= “caas-img”/> On Sunday, the model shared a collection of snapshots of her OOTD on Instagram, which included a strapless gold dress with ruched fabric, a figure-hugging silhouette and not one but two cutouts in the middle (the first showed off her upper midsection, while the second highlighted her navel). Hailey was accessorized with a pair of matching chunky gold earrings, a woven shoulder bag and a cool summer tan. Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Hailey Bieber’s Instagram ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gj.jMvXLD0CsWxRsqqnihQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTg4MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/db9c9f39c63948a94edf 879e595c0351″ class= “caas-img”/> As for glamour, she slicked her brunette hair back into a bun with a middle part while experimenting with the new latte makeup trend, which is basically a bronzed, neutral look. Along with her smoky brown eyeshadow, Hailey included a glossy nude lip and contoured skin. Related: The ugly sandal style worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift is my summer staple “Latte makeup but do it head to toe,” Bieber captioned his post. This summer, Hailey focused on natural makeup. Whether on the beach or stuck in traffic, the Rhode founder has put her signature glazed donut complexion at the forefront of her beauty routine all season long, even subtitles one of her many photos: ‘Summer Skincare Rehearsal for Skincare’. Now that’s the mantra to live by. For more information on InStyle, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at In the style.

