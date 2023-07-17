Speedo – the original suppliers of the much-maligned skimpy swimsuit – say yes, reporting that in 2023 sales and orders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa have increased by more than 200% per 2022. Meanwhile, in the US, the brand is reporting a 54% sales increase from 2020 to 2021 and expects to exceed that for 2023 (the brand says the data for 2022 is not accurate due to logistical changes that year).

The resurgence of the garment could be due to a broader movement towards cropped shorter proportions in menswear more broadly, said Stephen Doig, menswear style editor at British newspaper The Telegraph. “The rise of short shorts has been seen at Prada and Dior – so maybe micro swim shorts are a natural progression,” he said, adding that men’s swimwear was a market. “booming”.

“There’s now a huge variety of choices and designs when it comes to men’s trunks,” Doig said, which “makes it surprising to see a return of that throwback.”

In an email interview with CNN, Kirsty Saddler, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing for Speedo, called the Speedo brief “classic, iconic and known around the world” and added, “they are also very practical and the lightest and most comfortable. item to wear for swimming.”

Other commentators attribute the resurgence of interest in the look to the continued prevalence of tongue-in-cheek style – see mustaches, Crocs, mullet hairstyles, socks with sandals.

In recent years, the cultural cache of swimwear has been augmented by a list of celebrity fans. Daniel Craig as James Bond in “Casino Royale” (2006). Olympic diver Tom Daley and soccer stars David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. Actor Luke Evans wears them on the beach, as do singer Ricky Martin and fashion designer Giorgio Armani. Actor Zac Efron showed off a pair of “freedom” stars and stripes during a 2017 Super Bowl commercial and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a fan for decades.

Speedo’s swim briefs – so famous that it has become the word to describe all of the style’s pieces – were the most famous creation of Australian artist and designer Peter Travis, who also worked as a potter, deer maker – steering wheels and ceramic speaker.

Travis joined Speedo in 1959, a time when men wore shorts on the beach – or maybe a cabanon suit: boxer shorts with a matching shirt. Longer Hawaiian-style swimsuits were becoming fashionable, and the company wanted Travis to create something similar for them. But Travis had a much smaller idea.

Her swim briefs were, well, available in 17.5cm (6.9in), 12.5cm (4.9in) and 7.5cm (3in) in width – the larger the width, the more “modest” the garment, said Australian newspaper The Sydney. Morning herald. Initially, according to the newspaper, men tended to buy the larger width, but in the second year buyers opted for a medium width, with the 7.5cm skimpier style dominating three years after their inception. Travis said his briefs weren’t designed to titillate or make a fashion statement (their racy perception was just, he said, “a bonus”), as an avid surfer, Travis said the garment was simply a functional kit to make movement easier for those in the water.

Not everyone was happy. Australia had a long history of authorities trying to control what bathers wore on the beach: In 1907, a proposal that men should legally wear full body suits with modesty skirts was violently protested and eventually rejected. Women were particularly penalized for their choice of swimsuits.

For decades, inspectors armed with measuring tapes patrolled the beaches looking for anyone wearing risque bathing suits – and similar scenes also played out on some US beaches, particularly in the 1920s. In 1961, when Speedos were first worn on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, their rarity raised eyebrows, dropped jaws and even got arrested by police for indecency (charges were eventually dropped as the briefs didn’t revealed no pubic hair).

The entire episode was free advertising for Speedo. Sales exploded globally. Briefs have been adopted across all demographics, from older men to Olympic athletes. At the 1968 Mexico Olympics, 27 of the 29 pool gold medalists wore Speedo swimsuits, many of which were the brand’s tiny briefs.

Briefs reigned supreme throughout the heady days of the 1970s and 80s, but in the 90s and the advent of grunge, baggy swim shorts ruled the beach. Speedos has become comical a disguise, a relic, a joke.

It’s a perception that Speedo claims isn’t universal. “In Australia, for example, the slip is one of our best-selling styles,” Saddler said, saying their resurgence could be because it’s a versatile style that suits all people. ages. “Classic black briefs work well for the mature man of St. Tropez, while neon print briefs are suitable for partying on the beach in Ibiza,” she added.

And while Fastskin-style suits may now be the norm for high-level competitive swimming, “many elite and club swimmers choose to wear briefs during practices because they are incredibly comfortable,” said Saddler, citing the likes of Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel of the United States and Britain’s Adam Peaty.

“There’s a simplicity to opting for a basic pair of briefs instead of fancier varieties of swimwear,” Doig said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily about having a good body; there’s a certain macho majesty to the garment (even when worn by a heavier man). But if you want to wear them, you really have to own them.”

CNN