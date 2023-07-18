Jane Birkin’s style proves she’s the ultimate fashion muse

The fashion world is mourning the loss of British actress, singer and fashion muse Jane Birkin, who died at the age of 76 on Sunday June 16, at her home in Paris. His death was confirmed in a tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron, writing: Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon. Indeed, the bona fide trend setter will forever be a household name. In fact, it is undeniable that Birkin is THE ultimate style icon.

With her signature uniform featuring a white t-shirt, wide leg jeans and a basket bag, Birkins’ praised looks were both smart and casual. Mini-dresses were also a favorite of hers, who could forget the stripped Paco Rabanne acts in which she turned heads? And although the word effortless is used ad nauseam these days, there’s perhaps no better way to describe the Birkins style, because her clothes still fit her perfectly. Even now, the masses are inspired by the actors’ legendary looks, including the ones she wore for the past few years.

Of course, many know the celebrity for her inspiration behind the namesake Herms Birkin bag. Believe it or not, the famous and very dear tote was born by accident in 1984, when the actor’s plastic bag, which was used to contain his belongings, broke and spilled all his belongings during a Paris-London flight. As a result, the actor complained about the incident, which caught the attention of his seatmate, the one and only Jean-Louis Dumas, who was then executive chairman of Herms. Together, the two had a genius idea: to create a silhouette with interior pockets to store personal belongings. Thus, the Birkin was sold that same year. Today, the famous tote, which is incredibly hard to find due to waiting lists (unless you’re J. Lo or a Kardashian), sells for up to $30,000sometimes more.

Beyond his famous style, Birkin was a mainstay in the film and music industries. His early films include Explosion, Kaleidoscope, And Wonder wall. In 1969, Birkin was cast in Slogan next to French singer and actor Serge Gainsbourg. That same year, the actor fell into a relationship with his co-star, which also put Birkin on the map. The pair released a duet titled Je t’aime… moi non plus (translating Je t’aime… moi non plus), which marked Birkins’ first foray into the music scene. Although popular, the song was so explicit that it was banned in several countries and by countless radio stations.

Birkin and Gainsbourg, whose tumultuous romance spanned just over a decade, became the It couple of the ’70s. In 1971, the couple gave birth to their daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who would later follow in Birkins’ footsteps by becoming an actress and singer. The couple never officially tied the knot and separated in 1980, when Birkin ended the relationship and left Gainsbourg for director Jacques Doillon. Two years later, Birkin and Doillon had a daughter, Lou Doillon.

In recent years, Birkin has battled health issues, according to his family, who shared with the France Media Agency in 2021 that the celebrity suffered a minor stroke. Consequently, Birkin canceled his appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France. She was due to attend the event to talk about her daughter Charlottes’ directorial debut for her documentary Jeanne by Charlotte. Despite his health, Birkin has spent 2022 traveling the world on tour to promote his new album, Oh! Sorry you were sleeping…released in 2021.

Even through all the ups and downs of Birkins’ life, one thing has remained the same: her captivating style. Ahead, celebrate her fashion legacy by revisiting some of Birkins’ best outfits throughout her time in the spotlight.

1967

During the filming of his film wonder wallBirkin posed in a frilly white top and straight pants.

1970

In the 70s, a woven basket bag was a Birkin signature, so much so that she was rarely photographed without the style. Here, she paired the tote with her go-to combination of denim and baby t-shirt.

1975

Birkin was a fan of wardrobe classics, including a timeless trench coat. In this image, she styled the jacket with cuffed jeans and ballet flats.

1980

Though she often gravitated towards easy tomboy pieces, Birkin also showcased some very glamorous numbers, like this dazzling dress.

1986

Here, Birkin swapped his trusty white t-shirt for a crisp shirt. As you can see, the fashion icon also loved a pair of casual kicks.

1993

Well, copy it with an oversized Birkins cardigan and flowy maxi skirt jumpsuit circa 93, stat.

2000

Wearing an all-white look, the star walked the Martin Margiela for Herms Spring/Summer 2000 show.

2005

Birkin attended the Jean Paul Gaultiers Spring/Summer 2005 show with his eponymous Birkin bag in hand, of course.

2015

Let the actor rock a tie and Converse sneakers at a Saint Laurent menswear show in 2015.

2021

Even in recent years, Birkin has continued to wear her favorite white button-up jumpsuit, baggy jeans and sneakers.