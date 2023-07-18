Fashion
Gwyneth Paltrows’ daughter Apple Martin rocked a little black dress while supporting her mom’s launch party
Over the years, celebrities have been open about the fame award. From duty to fight the paparazzito learning how to stay grounded among all the glitz and glamor, it’s safe to say that staying sane through it all can be quite a struggle. For actress and wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrowhowever, there is one thing she keeps close by to help out: her family.
In fact, during his last goop launch, which celebrated the release of its new Youth Boost Peptide SerumPaltrow had her two biggest cheerleaders by her side: her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin and his mom Blythe Danner.
In one of the photos from the event, which was a private dinner in the Hamptons on July 15 co-hosted by Gucci, the three of them are seen getting close for an adorable multi-generational photo.
At the event, Paltrow showed off her toned abs in a Gucci print two-piece set with white casual heels. Martinfor her part, was always so chic in a blazer-inspired little black dress. THE budding model then paired the dress with black heels, a slicked back ponytail and a hot pink bag. Finally, Danner kept it comfortable in a white kaftan and blue scarf.
In another photo from the event, Paltrow and Martin showed just how alike they looked when they posed for a photo with their cheeks smashed together. How cute!
Speaking of these two, Martin made headlines last month when Paltrow posted a photo of her trying on one of her most iconic dresses, aka the gothic dress Paltrow wore to the 2002 Oscars. The dress, which features a sheer bodice and taffeta skirt, received major backlash at the time but seemed to fit Martin like a glove.
Above all, the photo also proved that these two are as close as they seem in public appearances. After all, what better friend than your mother? Nothing!
