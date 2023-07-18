Fashion
Indigenous fashion designers show off their work in Butte – Daily Montanan
BUTTE model Shayne Hall of the Blackfoot Tribe walked across the stage in a red dress with white handprints, a symbol of missing and murdered Native women in the state, and raised her fist in the air under the applause from the crowd.
It was a spiritual experience, Hall said after the fashion show.
Hall was one of more than a dozen models who took part in the First Peoples Fashion Show at the Montana Folk Festival in Butte on Saturday. Four Native American designers, who have exhibited around the world, all said their work was rooted and inspired by their heritage or traditional techniques, with their own twist.
The fashion show was hosted in part by Donavon Hawk Rep, D-Butte, who first came up with the idea years ago and helped orchestrate the first Indigenous fashion show at the festival of the year. last. On Saturday, Hawk ferried models and designers from the Finlen Hotel staging area to the Copper Street stage.
Hawk said he was moved when he saw all the designers working. The show took place on a raised platform in a large tent with around 100 people in attendance.
It’s amazing to bring this to my hometown and show Butte and all of Montana that our tribes, all of our tribes and our culture have to offer,” he said.
Yolanda Old Dwarf, owner of Sweet Sage Woman and the Crow Tribe, designed the dress Hall wore, along with other designs from collections titled I am fearless, Centered and the latest, Patience. Old Dwarf told the crowd that she started her business after going through postpartum depression after having her son, who was on stage with her.
I know I’m not the only one, she said, to the cheers of the crowd. Part of my purpose in life and in my businesses is to encourage and help people.
Old Dwarfs mother Julie Kreitzberg was emotional as she said it was beyond words to see her daughter keep the traditions alive so they don’t get lost.
It makes me so proud, Kreitzberg said.
The Crow Tribe’s Della BigHair-Stump showed off her work at Paris Fashion Week, with one of the dresses from Saturday’s show recently returned from display at the Smithsonian Museum, but BigHair-Stump said she loves showing it off his work in Montana.
The Montana house, she said.
BigHair-Stump, of Designs by Della, said she went from watching her grandparents beading as she was growing up to incorporating these techniques into her work today, with ribbon work and beadwork mostly found in the patterns of the collection presented on Saturday.
Rebekah Jarvey, a Chippewa Cree designer fresh off a collaboration with Nike, showed off designs on the Saturday show that were recently presented during a fashion show at the Cannes Indigenous Fashion Festival earlier this year.
Jarvey described the Love and Fashion collection shown on Saturday as fun and vibrant, saying its color palette was neon, with the garments mostly comprised of neon green and pink.
I think everyone should wear neon at least once in their life, she said. Be brave!
The collection is also more affordable and ready-to-wear, unlike its more expensive luxury lines.
I’m glad the Butte Folk Festival was able to provide Indigenous designers with this platform to showcase and share our culture, Jarvey told the Daily Montanan. The aboriginal fashion industry is really brand new, and it’s just getting started, and it was building it.
She said there was no native fashion industry when she was growing up on Rocky Boy’s Reservation, with the industry focusing on Euro-centric standards, but things are starting to change. She said this will be her seventh year leading an Aboriginal fashion show at Rocky Boy’s Reservation. Jarvey was also presented by Vogue as one of 15 Native artists to know from the annual Santa Fe Indian Market, something Jarvey said was a career highlight.
Jarvey said something she wanted to communicate was not comparing Indigenous designers.
Each designer is unique with their own brand and aesthetic, she said.
A model from the Carrie Moran McClearys fashion show wore a cobalt blue top hat with a beaded pattern, a piece that caught many eyes in her vendor tent at the First Peoples Market.
Sitting at the McClearys vendor booth for his Plains Soul Designs brand before the show, several festival-goers OhAnd aahed to this particular piece.
McCleary, who is Little Shell and Chippewa Cree but lives on the Crow reservation, said her work centers around the Were still here theme.
Our tribes are still there. We are still operating. We always honor our traditions and value systems, McCleary said. And fashion shows are a great way for us to be visibly seen by the larger community in Montana, or wherever we show.
We show modern clothes because we are modern people, and that’s what we wear, she said. We always know how to make garments that honor our original designs, how we sewed, how we beaded, (and) that includes colors and shapes and authenticity.
