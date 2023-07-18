Emissions: it was “202030





The Berlin Fashion Summit recently hosted a stage program and denim pop-up event, followed by a community rally. The diverse audience from different fields of fashion and sustainability participated in a two-hour program focused on transforming the denim sector by becoming a model of innovation, fairness and positive impact. The conference focused on successful and proven best practice cases in the denim sector that are inspiring industry-wide change. After the conference, attendees, speakers and industry representatives gathered outside the Seek Lounge for the Community Gathering 202030 to deepen conversations, make new contacts, share experiences, think about joint projects . The conference was moderated by initiative founders Max Gilgenmann and Magdalena Schaffrin. “Denim is known in the industry as an environmentally harmful material, which is processed with a lot of chemicals and requires a huge consumption of water. We were particularly delighted with the exciting contributions from different points of view and from discussions on stage and especially heated questions from the audience,” commented Magdalena Schaffrin, co-CEO, Studio MM04, 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit. The content of the denim pop-up was discussed and presented by representatives of brands such as Lanius or Auf Augenhöhe, organizations from the political spectrum such as the Dutch Denim Deal or the Green Button as well as industry changemakers such than Tony Tonnaer in Open Conversations. In addition to Mayouri Sengchanh from Première Vision, Outi Pyy from Ivalo and Tanvir Kabir from the Bangladesh Embassy, ​​who spoke from the perspective of international trade policy, Thomas Aplas from CHT Group enlightened the audience on the role of chemical industry for positive change. . The inspiring keynote was given by Marian von Rappard, co-founder and owner of Dawn Denim. In his keynote, he called for a new era of honesty and personality in the fashion industry, using his own journey to a successful sustainable denim brand as an example. “I want us to embrace the unknown. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next five to ten years, except there’s got to be a big change in this industry,” von Rappard, Dawn Denim. The conversation with Sema Gedik and Janina Nagel from Auf Augenhöhe, the pioneering brand and community platform for adaptive fashion in the German market, with a crucial focus on inclusion as a facet of sustainability, generated a lot of interest. “The word ‘inclusion’ is not a buzzword, and it’s important to bring it inside a company. How can we change the design so that everyone can be a part of it? We want to work with more fashion brands because it means creating more inclusion in the industry.” – Sema Gedik, Auf Augenhöhe. The Denim Pop-up concluded with the panel “From ‘Dirty Denim’ to Sustainability Leadership”, organized by Denim Deal, a Dutch initiative to manage more sustainable supply chains in the denim sector. Roosmarie Ruigrok, The Denim Deal, participated in the panel alongside Annabelle Homann of Lanius, Christine Moser-Priewich, Grüner Knopf, Tanvir Kabir, Bangladesh Embassy, ​​and Tony Tonnaer, KOI Conscious Consulting. These expert insiders provided a picture of how the denim industry has gradually changed over the past few years and months. “To make a green denim deal, we needed government, private label companies, collectors and sorters, spinners and weavers, manufacturers and other sustainability experts. in the current denim deal. Fifty stakeholders have signed the deal. We aim to transform the denim industry,” said Roosmarie Ruigrok, Denim Deal. 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit will return in 2024 with a two-day event. It will host a program that will showcase the latest developments in fashion sustainability and facilitate direct conversations in a strong community building environment, with industry innovators and changemakers, supply chain representatives and decision makers. In the meantime, Studio MM04, the organizer of the event, will continue to broadcast exclusive content on sustainable fashion via the 202030 podcast, as well as other pop-up events. READ ALSO: Shows Anita Tillmann leaves Premium Group Learn more Shows 202030 Berlin Fashion Summit will focus on denim and EU legislation Learn more Shows That’s all you need to know about the upcoming Berlin Fashion Week Learn more Tendencies The best – and most responsible – looks seen at Berlin Fashion Week Learn more

