Kate Middleton stuns in green dress at Wimbledon





Kate Middleton has always been a style expert. From her signature jewelry to her perfectly styled hair, the Princess of Wales always looks classic and chic. Beyond her passion for fashion, she is also a big fan of tennis and godmother of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTCA). So it’s no surprise that all of her outfits at Wimbledon this year have been aces. Each day she attended, she chose to wear a different shade of green, perhaps out of intentional sartorial choice. On day one, she wore an ’80s-inspired Balmain blazer with a white pleated skirt that was reminiscent of an outfit Princess Diana wore in the Battle of Britain anniversary parade and parade in 1990. Karwai Tang//Getty Images Tim Graham//Getty Images For the Women’s Singles Championship on Saturday, Middleton wore a peplum belted buckled tennis ball-colored jacket and a pleated chiffon skirt. She completed the look with pearl cluster stud earrings, a cable bracelet and a ribbon brooch in Wimbledon’s signature green and purple (which only AELTCA members can wear). More Veranda play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Julian Finney//Getty Images Although the first two days of Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon outfits were absolutely stunning, we were green with envy over her look for the men’s singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Roland Mouret’s emerald green bodycon midi dress topped off the Princess of Wales’ trio of verdant outfits in the chicest way. Karwai Tang//Getty Images While it’s certainly a splurge at $1150, this wool and silk-blend crepe dress is a classic piece you’ll turn to time and time again and how beautiful is the subtle bow on the shoulder ? It’s currently available to buy on Net-a-Porter, but it’s selling out fast (did we mention Princess Kate is a major style influencer?). Roland Mouret draped wool and silk-blend crepe midi dress Roland Mouret draped wool and silk-blend crepe midi dress Credit: Net a Porter Karwai Tang//Getty Images To tone down the formality of her outfit, Middleton opted for a chic pair of Victoria Beckham sunglasses and a pair of green drop earrings. You can score her Royal Box-approved look with the same sunglasses for just $228! Victoria Beckham Square Sunglasses Victoria Beckham Square Sunglasses

