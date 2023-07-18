Queen Camilla ‘would benefit a lot’ from a style upgrade: fashion expert

Her wardrobe has queen better days.

As a member of the Royal Family, Queen Camilla, who turned 76 on Monday, is often seen dressed impeccably, decked out in designer dresses, beautiful jewelry and, of course, a crown lately.

But according to a style expert, although the monarch dresses “remarkably well” for her age, she could “benefit a lot” by changing up her wardrobe in a few different ways.

Style expert Leroy Dawkins recently said the UK’s Daily Express that Queen Camilla tends to wear the same type of dress to different events, such as a printed A-line style or a flowy, long style.

“As a stylist, I’d rather see Queen Camillas’ hemline go up a bit and see her wear more structured fabrics and tighter sheath dresses like other royal ladies,” Dawkins explained.

She also likes to wear a matching coat with the dresses and "big bold hats" according to the expert, like the extremely oversized, fur-trimmed Lock & Co one she wore during November's race weekend at Ascot l 'last year, according Good morning! Magazine.







Style expert Leroy Dawkins recommended the queen try out different dress shapes.







During the evening, she often wears the same style but “full” and “sequined” items, according to the style expert.

“For nights out, she might try experimenting with more figure-hugging, short-sleeved dresses, with her hemline lowered so her shoes aren’t showing,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins also added that she should try a little bolder colors and might even dare to change the style of the hats and other accessories she wears.

“Along with hats and shoes, I would recommend trying more forward-facing hats, smaller ones too and not so decorative,” Dawkins suggested to the Daily Express.

“That said, the hats should be playful, so have fun with them. Camilla’s shoes should also be slightly taller and a bit younger.

Typically, Camilla likes to wear a Chanel block heel pump, according to Shoe News, something she has been practicing for over a decade.







Queen Camilla usually wears many of the same types of dresses.







The style expert also recommended that she change her hat style.

More recently, during her appearance at Wimbledon last week, Queen Camilla appears to have opted for one of her most signature outfits and silhouettes, a long white tunic dress with black striped piping.

At her husband’s historic coronation ceremony last May at Westminster Abbey, she looked very elegant in a dress fit for a queen literally wearing a long, richly beaded white gown by designer Bruce Oldfield.

The dress even included an embroidery of her two dogs at the bottom of the hem of the dress.







Queen Camilla is quite particular when it comes to certain aspects of her style.







She doesn't want her ears pierced and doesn't like fake nails.

But while the 76-year-old can stick to the same kind of outfits, she’s been very clear about her likes and dislikes, at least when it comes to fashion and beauty.

By talking to British vogue in an interview last year, she said she absolutely despises anything purple, even calling it “menopausal purple.”

She has also lamented the impracticality of fake nails, complaining that she lost them while gardening, and is furious at having her ears pierced. The take insisted she was “allergic to stories”.







Queen Camilla often wears jewelry from Van Cleef and Arpels.

“[The grandchildren] will try to persuade me, but nothing will pierce my ears,” Camilla said during the interview.

However, according to style expert Megan Watkins, who is SilkFred’s head stylist, there could be a particular reason behind her specific style.

“While some may say she doesn’t take enough risks with her fashion choices, it’s evident through her style that Camilla doesn’t want to upstage or stand out at royal events,” Watkins told the Daily Express.

But some may think her style is even more strategic, she donned Dior at Royal Ascot last month just days after it was reported that rumors Meghan Markle would be teaming up with the brand were not true.

She wore a bespoke luxury milky white coat, with a matching hat and dress for the event in Berkshire, England.