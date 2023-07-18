Fashion
Los Angeles teen girl’s duct tape prom dress could win her $10,000 in national competition
Prom dresses can be expensive, but a California teenager had an innovative solution to attending prom on the budget: she made an entire prom dress out of duct tape.
USA today reports that Kara Torres, a recent high school graduate, landed a runner-up spot in the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest. The Torres ballgown is a pink, white and gold layered dress that she says was inspired by a piece of French art.
Along with nine other finalists, Torres is now waiting to see if her dress won the grand prize of $10,000.
The details of the dress
Torres shared her dress on her ICT Tac channel, encouraging people to vote for her and giving more details about the process of inspiring and making clothes.
This dress is inspired by 18th-century French art that I saw at the Getty Museum, Torres said. I was captivated by the amount of gold and extravagant paintings they had on display. It was a time of luxurious dresses full of lace, floral prints, ribbons and ruffles. So I wanted to incorporate some of those elements into my dress. Everything is made of duct tape!!
She also updated followers on when she became a finalist and explained how she made the lace details out of duct tape, which is a thick material that’s difficult to work with compared to fabric.
I used wax paper and covered it with tape, Torres said. Then I used a coarse stitch machine and a metal stencil to create patterns.
The dress also comes with accessories, including a fan, clutch, choker and headpiece, she said USA today were an integral part of its aesthetic. I thought it was really elegant and would elevate the look, she noted.
Her ICT Tac also shows her assembling the dress into pieces before assembling it. She said USA today that the entire process took 120 hours and 14 rolls of tape.
She also said USA today that she didn’t enter the contest until late in the game and only had a week to complete the dress.
I found out about it during quarantine, so I knew I wanted to join it and decided to do it as my senior year, Torres told the outlet. I didn’t start all the way until May. It was really late, I had no time to think, I just had to keep working every day.
The winner of the competition will receive $10,000 in scholarships. Torres shared on her TikTok that if she wins, she plans to use the money to help her pursue her education dreams as she attends college this fall.
I hope to work in the fashion the industry, more towards the business side of it!! she wrote.
The Duct Tape Prom Contest
The duct tape prom outfit contest is a annual which challenges wearers to create a complete prom outfit, either a dress or a tuxedo, and accessories using Duck brand tape and/or Duck brand tape.
Entrants had to be US residents and submit photos or a video of their creations. A panel of judges then chose 10 finalists who advanced to the community voting round. Five of the finalists are in the dress category and five in the tuxedo category.
The judges based their decisions on the following criteria, all weighted equally:
-
Originality
-
Use of colors
-
Accessories
-
Use of adhesive tape
-
Manufacturing
Voters then had to register on the Duck Brand site to vote on their favorite dresses or tuxedos between June 28 and July 12, 2023. The winner will be announced on July 19, 2023.
Judging by the comments on Duck Brands TikTok with the finalists, the Karlas dress certainly seems like a contender.
Karlas is so cute, wrote @mammonswhore.
Everyone sleeps on karla THE DETAIL LIKE WHAT?! commented @missposada.
Honored to be a finalist, replied Torres (@hanjifreak).
Los Angeles teen girl's duct tape prom dress could win her $10,000 in national competition
