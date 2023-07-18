With the Golden Gate closed, can the alternative Nor-Cal fashion circuit?

A day later, the fallout from the Stronach Group’s (TSG) announcement that Golden Gate Fields would close at the end of the year continues to ripple through the beleaguered peloton of trainers, owners, breeders and other state stakeholders.

“It’s like you’re Jimmy Stewart in It’s a wonderful life, and you lose your job just before Christmas,” coach Tim McCanna said Monday, while en route to Del Mar for the summer track meet. “That really leaves things up in the air.”

The reason for closing Golden Gate, according to TSG’s announcement on Sunday, was to concentrate its racing and training sites in Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs, consolidating the horse population in Southern California in the purpose of increasing the size of the fields and adding another one. race day at the weekly race schedule in Santa Anita.

McCanna, who runs a stable of about 36 horsepower at Golden Gate, said about half of her lineup is sleek enough to fit the Southern California circuit. But right now, McCanna doesn’t know where the rest of her chain might be heading, he said.

As such, McCanna said he may end up leaving California entirely to race elsewhere. “It’s possible,” he replied.

“I don’t want to,” he added. “My home is in Washington. It’s a great drive for me to my ranch up there and to my owners there. I always run to Emerald Downs. It was just a good fit, Northern California.

Given the political winds that have swept through California races and the spotlight that the Golden Gate has been in the spotlight of animal rights groups in recent years, there is a palpable sense of inevitability about the closure among many industry players.

More shocking was the abrupt nature of the announcement, poorly timed to coincide with the August 15 sale of yearlings and Northern California racehorses at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

“If I were those guys, I wouldn’t even call the van to pick up the horses,” said longtime in-state owner-rancher Tom Bachman.

The decision to close the Golden Gate, Bahman added, will likely hit the state’s largest ranchers the hardest — a grim prognosis with deep implications for Santa Anita.

During the recently concluded six-month Santa Anita meet, Cal-breds made up about 37% of all individual starts, according to DRF Chart data, and Cal-bred runs made up more than 20% of overall runs.

Although Cal-breds make up a significant portion of Santa Anita’s inventory, however, their influence is diminishing, according to data from the DRF chart. The average Cal-bred race field size at the recently concluded Santa Anita meet was 7.36. In 2018 it was 9.01. Ten years ago it was 9.70.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to the Barton Thoroughbreds and the Terry Lovingiers and Tommy Town — those people who breed a lot of horses — I just don’t know where those horses are going to find a home,” Bachman says, before to estimate that only 10-15% of Golden Gate horses would be suitable for the SoCal circuit.

“The Stronach Group made a very bad decision trying to support Santa Anita with the Golden Gate Horses,” Bachman added. “There just aren’t enough horses in Golden Gate to make a difference there.”

Bill Nader, president and CEO of Thoroughbred Owners of California (TOC), expressed frustration with the lack of specific details currently offered.

“It all happened so fast,” Nader said. “Whether anyone thought this day would come or not, to this end, we are surprised by the news, but we are not shocked by the news.

“Likewise, we don’t have the full story yet to really have a meaningful discussion that can come up with a recommendation on how best to move the race forward in California,” he said. “There are so many missing details right now that it’s hard to give you a full answer.”

THE NDT requested an interview Monday with a TSG representative and submitted a series of questions.

Among the questions raised were those regarding the future land use of the facility and the specific reasons for the planned closure. Earlier this month, for example, the NDT reported that the Berkeley City Council had issued a draft ordinance that, if passed, would make it illegal to keep a horse stabled for more than 10 hours a day at Golden Gate, and require every horse to have access at least half participation in pastures of an acre.

The TDN also asked about the short and long term future of the organization for Santa Anita. This included whether it planned to invest in renovating the dilapidated living quarters of the track for backstretch staff – which many would see as a gesture of the organisation’s strong commitment to horse racing in the ‘State.

Golden Gate Fields | Shane Micheli/Vassar Photography

TSG declined to answer questions. “For now, the [Sunday] statement is going to be our commentary around the story. We look forward to being in touch in the future about our plans,” wrote Stefan Friedman, a spokesperson for the TSG.

But amid the rubble of Sunday’s announcement, the California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF) quickly emerged with a possible alternative take on racing in Northern California.

CARF Executive Director Larry Swartzlander shared with the NDT On Monday, a one-page document outlining CARF’s position on the 2024 racing program in dotted lines.

Among the points raised, CARF proposes:

– That TSG re-evaluate the Golden Gate closing date until the end of next June. This would give stakeholders more time to realign the race schedule.

-Let Cal Expo in Sacramento become the “base of operations” for year-round racing in Northern California.

-That the CARF form a new racing association called “Capitol Racing”.

-Find revenue streams to support “Capitol Improvements” to Capitol Racing tracks, including a new grass track at Cal Expo.

-A new race schedule with reduced dates in an effort to improve field size, reduce racing to four days a week, and give the Cal Expo grass course time to recuperate, among other reasons.

-Relocation of summer races to Cal Expo in the evening.

According to Swartzlander, a new grass course at Cal Expo would take about six months to build and cost about $6 million.

There is currently no funding for the proposed track, although Swartzlander said there are a “variety of different funding sources” he is considering.

“It was a unilateral decision,” Swartzlander said, of Sunday’s announcement by TSG. “And now all of that needs to be reassessed with all of California’s stakeholders.”

The next meeting of the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) Race Dates Committee will be on August 16.

Asked about CARF’s proposals Monday morning, Alan Balch, executive director of the California Thoroughbred Trainers (CTT), declined to comment, except to say “we don’t know what CARF’s plan is, and we’ll assess what we see “. when we see it.

Nader was equally equivocal. “We can consider that as an option, and we’ll have a conversation with them later this week,” Nader said.

“But again, we have to parallel that to what this plan is going to look like – we’ll call it plan 1/ST Racing, Santa Anita and San Luis Rey. Until we have them side by side, I think it’s impossible to really make a meaningful decision,” he said, adding that the TOC board was planning to meet by phone on Monday. at the end of the afternoon.

“I expect the emotions to be running high,” he said. “It will probably be a lively conversation. But we won’t have a unified position because there are a lot of pieces in this puzzle that are still unclear.

Given the general quality of racehorses competing at Golden Gate, a potential impediment to broad participation among this group at Santa Anita would be the $10,000 minimum claim threshold at the track – a license condition imposed by the CHRB in 2019.

According to agency spokesman Mike Marten, however, the CHRB reviewed Santa Anita’s most recent license application – covering their recently concluded Winter-Spring 2022-2023 meet – and that condition “did not been discussed or included”.

Another wrinkle in this whole fragmented saga is TSG’s potential purchase of the Arizona Downs racetrack, as reported by the NDT in August of last year.

Contacted Monday morning, Arizona Downs owner and partner Tom Auther said he and his partners have continued to speak with TSG representatives “from time to time” but other potential buyers are surrounding the facility.

“I don’t know if leaving Golden Gate helps, hurts or makes a difference,” he said, when asked if the announcement changed the color of these ongoing negotiations. “We walked a few other entities through this. But I don’t want things to look imminent because they’re not.