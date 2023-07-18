Lephante, an Upscale Italian Restaurant, Set to Open at Scottsdale Fashion Square | Business

Leaders in hospitality and retail development have come together to bring lephante, an upscale Italian restaurant, to the South Wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is currently undergoing redevelopment.
The restaurant is the creation of Group I wish you were herea multi-concept hospitality company that creates culinary experiences inspired by international travel, and macerichone of the main commercial and mixed real estate developers.
Spanning 12,000 square feet, it will be the first Elephant location outside of Los Angeles and is designed to provide a multi-dimensional experience for the Scottsdale community. It will have a lavish indoor-outdoor space, complemented by a sophisticated cocktail bar within the restaurant, a feature exclusive to its Arizona location.
We’re excited to bring lephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts beautiful scenery and a thriving culinary scene. With its vibrant community that appreciates elevated dining experiences, it’s a good market for restaurants, especially in Scottsdale Fashion Square, said Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group.
This year we’re celebrating five years since lephante opened in Santa Monica, so we think it’s the perfect evolution of our brand. We’ve created an atmosphere that captures the essence of sophistication while preserving the organic, laid-back feel that defines our premier location. With this unique blend, we invite guests to embark on a memorable journey that resonates with the captivating charm of Scottsdale.
Drawing inspiration from its new surroundings, the space will exude the vibe of a jungle oasis, characterized by towering cacti, lush florals, natural travertine floors and bespoke furnishings. While adopting an elevated version of the Santa Monica location, the Scottsdale venue will retain the organic, breezy feel of the LA lephante.
In addition to its wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta and famous whipped eggplant dip, the menu will feature expanded offerings, including a new grill section with a selection of premium meats, seafood carefully selected and larger family style dishes. The beverage program will include expertly crafted cocktails by lephante and an extensive wine selection from over 1,200 labels.
lephante is part of Macerich’s current plan to expand the property’s luxury presentation in the south wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square anchored by Nordstrom to meet market demand. The restaurant/lounge will be located in a prestigious location to one side of the newly created porte cochere with luxury valet parking and other high-end amenities and design elements.
Macerich continues to attract a record number of top-performing concepts across a wide variety of categories for its regional downtown portfolio.
During Macerich’s first quarter earnings call in May, Doug Healey, senior executive vice president of leasing, said Macerich had signed 256 leases for about 950,000 square feet. He added that this is 20% more leases and 59% more square meters than the company signed in the first quarter of 2022 and that 2022 was a record year in terms of volume of leases. lease.
We are very excited to welcome Wish You Were Here and lephante to our very successful Scottsdale Fashion Square, said Healey.
Unique and upscale experiential restaurant concepts like lephante continue to differentiate Macerich’s A+ property in Arizona and further cement its place as one of the leading luxury retail destinations nationwide.
Macerich’s commercial real estate credentials in Arizona are remarkable: the company dominates the retail landscape in Arizona with some of the most iconic and successful commercial properties in the Phoenix metro area, including Biltmore Fashion Park , Kierland Commons, Arrowhead Towne Center, Chandler Fashion Center and SanTan Village, in addition to Scottsdale Fashion Square.
These centers and their retail stores employ thousands of people and generate millions of dollars in revenue for their communities.
An exact opening date for lephante has yet to be set, but interested parties can check the Las Angeles stores website at elephantela.com to get an idea of the menu and the atmosphere.