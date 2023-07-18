There was apparently a deeper meaning in the dress Princess Charlotte wore at Wimbledon yesterday





Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut yesterday alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her older brother, Prince George, who himself made his debut at the tournament last year. The men’s singles final pitted Carlos Alcaraz against Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz, from Spain, emerged victorious. The princess wore a blue flutter-sleeved dress by Spanish brand Friki, which we linked to shop yesterday. Good morning reports that the eight-year-old’s dress was intentionally chosen – probably not by Charlotte herself – as King Felipe of Spain was also present, supporting Alcaraz. A Twitter fan suggested that Charlotte wore the dress to show her respect to King Felipe, whom Charlotte interacted with, chatting with him in the Royal Box where she attended the day’s events with her family. (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) “Awww King Felipe catching up with Catherine and Princess Charlotte,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another commented, “Look at Charlotte’s face when talking to a king. She is a born queen. A third added, “Love that look on Princess Charlotte’s face. Totally absorbed. To add another layer to the intentionality behind the dress choice, Charlotte’s nanny , Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is also Spanish and Charlotte has never known life without her. “A Spanish Maria dress to honor Felipe,” wrote one Twitter user, suggesting that Borrallo bought the dress for Charlotte. (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) After the victory at Alcaraz, Charlotte had the chance to meet the champion, and the typically confident princess suddenly became shy and stunned, The mirror reports, hiding behind his mother, who had just delivered his trophy to Alcaraz moments before. (The outlet also reports that Charlotte “hit the air with glee when Carlos Alcaraz hit the winning shot to claim his first-ever Wimbledon title” — adding more fuel to the fire that she’s a fan.) Alcaraz has also been praised by King Felipe as well as William and George. (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) “The youngster seemed impressed to meet the new Wimbledon champion and at one point even ran behind mum Kate’s back as others around them congratulated the 20-year-old,” The mirror reports. It seems that the young princess is already a fan of the young champion, The mirror reports. As Alcaraz was crowned, fans noticed her “tender gaze” towards him, with writing “PRINCESS CHARLOTTE MAKES MY HEART MELT LOOK HOW SHE LOOKS AT ALCARAZ.” Another wrote: “It’s a very tender look. She is very happy for him. A BBC commentator even noticed her loving gaze as the cameras moved to the royal box during the celebrations after her victory: “She is very happy that Carlos won,” he joked. Another fan wrote, “She’s gorgeous and I loved the cheers from the crowd!” and another joked “Princess Charlotte is going to stick Carlos Alcaraz posters all over her wall!” Another fan even wondered if her big day at Center Court might inspire her to pursue tennis herself. the user asked. “She really seems to have loved it.” It wouldn’t be too far from base, as Charlotte is athletic and Kate herself plays tennis on their court set up at their country house, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate. Follower of Alcaraz, nanny of Spain and respect for the king of the country, perhaps this choice of stylist was not so random after all…

