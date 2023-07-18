Ariana Grande and Emma Watson wore the same original shoe at Wimbledon





Wimbledon ended this weekend, attracting a starred audience which included the Princess of Wales, Stormzy, Lily James and Idris Elba. They all showed up in high gear to watch the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Notably, Ariana Grande and Emma Watson were also present on Sunday. In a surprising fashion twist, Grande and Watson, despite their contrasting styles, ended up selecting the same pair of unconventional heels to complete their respective looks. Emma Watson. David M. Benett/Getty Images Ariana Grande. Justin E. Palmer For the occasion, Grande opted for a feminine ensemble consisting of a gray cashmere short-sleeved turtleneck top and a long pleated skirt ensemble from the Ralph Lauren collection. To accessorize, she wore a white Wimbledon logo cap, gold bead-embellished hoop earrings from Mejuri and a small black leather tote bag from The Row. Adding a touch of flair to her look, the pop sensation completed it with a pair of striking black leather Loewe Toy pumps, which featured a petal-shaped toe and lacquered heel. At the same event, Watson opted for a more casual-chic take on the traditional Wimbledon style. She wore a sleeveless white button-down shirt that featured a retro-inspired oversized collar, peach high-waisted pleated pants, a beige wide-brimmed fedora hat with black grosgrain ribbon detail, and a khaki shoulder bag. The actor polished off his outfit with the same quirky pair of Loewe Toy pumps as Grandes, but in white. Loewe spring 2023. Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com Loewe spring 2023. Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com Toy pumps debuted at Loewes Spring 2023 in Paris, which presented a collection focused on the manufacture of fake natural objects and vice versa. (Other playful Loewe shoe moments include heels that look like realistic roses, bar soaps, and lipsticks.) Ariana demonstrated their versatility by styling them with a classic silhouette, creating a more polished look. On the other hand, Emma opted for a casual approach, pairing them with pleated pants and a relaxed top. Whichever style you choose, these quirky shoes bring an extra dimension to any ensemble. Shop the Loewe shoe, plus other round toe pumps Prada square heel pumps Mary Jane pumps in patent leather Aeyde Aline & Other Stories Mary Jane pumps in patent leather Khaite Lorimer 65 embellished Mary Jane pumps Miu Miu Mary Jane slingback pumps Porte & Pair two-tone patent-trimmed leather pumps Dear Frances Harlow pumps The Row Almond 35 leather pumps Maison Margiela Tabi ankle-strap leather pumps Baby Horsebit Slingback Pumps Tabi 70mm slingback pumps Maison Margiela Sam Edelman Terra slingback pumps

