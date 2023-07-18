Fashion Brand Styched Acquires Shark Tank India 2 Fame D2C Brand Flatheads





Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You are reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An online fashion brand Styched, has announced its acquisition of Flatheads, a Direct-to-Customer (D2C) online casual sneaker startup that featured on Shark Tank India season 2. According to the company, the deal, structured as a all-equity transaction marks Styched’s foray into the footwear segment. “We’ve been following Flatheads for some time, and I personally interacted with Ganesh earlier. The acquisition opportunity came to us through a mutual investor, and we thought it would be a perfect deal for us. given that we wanted to launch sneakers in a big way within Styched as well, Flatheads technical know-how would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneaker collections, so while Styched will continue to play in the segment below INR 1000, the semi-premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand,” said Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO of Styched. In an official statement, Bengaluru-based Styched said it would expand into the footwear business with the acquisition of Flatheads. Leveraging its production expertise, Styched plans to integrate its on-demand production technology into the footwear category, enabling expansion of the existing collection of Flatheads. “The Flatheads-Styched deal gives new wings to our idea of ​​creating unique footwear for young Indians. Styched has changed the business model of fashion creation and delivery, and I am very excited to see Flatheads take the next step. not together. Young Indians are just starting to flaunt their sneakers as a new fashion and lifestyle statement. The market is changing and it will be a unique journey for the category, different from other parts of the world. It will be rewarding to see Flatheads be an integral part of creating and growing the market,” said Ganesh Balakrishnan, co-founder of Flatheads. The release also says Styched is furthering its commitment to providing fashion-forward choices for the youth market, expanding its product line and embracing innovation in the rapidly changing fashion landscape with this acquisition. He further added that Flatheads will continue to offer its existing product line, with all departments now operated and managed by Styched. This development will be followed by an aggressive hiring phase aimed at strengthening the footwear department within Styched, thereby improving the overall offering, the company said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/en-in/news-and-trends/fashion-brand-styched-acquires-shark-tank-india-2-fame-d2c/455908 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos