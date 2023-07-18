The Summer Knit Dress Trend: Our Favorite Styles

While summer trends come and go, there’s one that seems to come back every year, and that’s the summer trend of knitted dresses. We love knitwear because it’s so stylish and takes minimal effort to look absolutely fabulous. Although you can wear knits all year round, summer seems to be especially popular for this look. But why is this? Glad you asked the question, because in today’s article, we’re going to dig a little deeper:

Why Knit Sundresses Are So Popular (Including the Best Places to Hang One)

Knit the summer dresses you need in your wardrobe now

What to wear with your elegant summer knit dress

Why are knit summer dresses so popular?

Elegantly chic for all seasons, especially the warmer ones

Knit dresses are really making a splash this season, and it’s easy to see why. Not only are they part of most comfortable dresses you can wear (which is welcome in hot weather!) but they are lightweight, flattering, don’t wrinkle very easily and are easy to accessorize. They’re also available in mini, midi and maxi lengths, so there’s literally a perfect knit dress for every body and every occasion.

You can also find them in all sorts of color palettes. If you want to wear something bright and neon for those hot holiday days and nights, knit dresses are the way to go. With a vibrant color, you will definitely stand out from the crowd and give off those tropical vibes. But knit dresses are also great for everyday, and neutral colors are a great way to stay comfortable but also look polished for your workday or social occasions. Whether you want to stick with white, gray, beige, or other understated neutrals, you can’t go wrong with knit dresses in these colors.

Where can I buy a summer knit dress?

Knit dresses are popping up everywhere this summer and are popular for everything from work to the beach. One of our favorite places to score knit summer dresses is Shopbop, which is your home for all kinds of designer clothes. Whether you’re looking for the perfect knit mini dress for a night out with friends or need an understated and perfectly comfortable knit midi dress for running errands, you’ll find it here.

You can also find many knit dresses in all your favorite department stores such as:

Nordstrom (and Nordstroms Rack)

bloomingdales

Neiman Marcus

Saks Fifth Avenue

And more!

Most online women’s clothing stores carry knit dresses for summer, but be sure to check resale sites like Poshmark, eBay, and ThredUP for serious deals on knit dresses this summer, too.

The knit summer dresses we love

Choose one of these knit dresses for a look you’ll love all summer long

This bright yellow knit dress exudes summer. Image reproduced with the kind permission of Shop.

If you’re looking for a knit dress that just screams summer, you can’t go wrong with this Simkhai crochet mini dress. It has all sorts of retro appeal, from the crocheted circle hemline to the bright yellow color. This mini dress is ready for all kinds of summer fun and would be perfect for your next vacation. It’s also a great piece to wear for brunches with friends or to visit a new city! You’ll love its mini length enhanced with a patchwork hem, as well as its johnny collar and cuffs.

pick it up beautiful summer dress right now at Shopbop!

Knit Tank Dresses

Slip-on tank top knit dresses are the stuff of dreams! Image reproduced with the kind permission of Shop.

If you’re looking specifically for a knit tank dress, consider grabbing this Staud Dana dress in a stunning coral pink/white ombre. The fabric is lightweight and ribbed making it perfect for summer wear, and the pull-on design means it will be comfortable and move with your body. No binding fabric here!

The ribbed pattern ensures it looks great on all body shapes, and the midi length means it’s ideal for transitioning from day to night. If you’re traveling, you’ll also love that it’s a snap to pack and you won’t have to worry about so many creases.

Make sure you grab this dress at Shopbop right away!

This knit tank top dress is perfect for a brunch with friends. Image reproduced with the kind permission of Shop.

Another stunning knitted midi dress is Victoria Beckham’s cutout midi dress. This dress features a mid-weight material, with a compact knit design. The cobalt color is perfect for summer, as is the cutout design and the crew neck on the front. This dress would be perfect for a night out on a special occasion or in the office with a blazer, jacket or sweater over it. Pair it with mules or low heels, and you have a polished outfit, whatever your plans!

Head to Shopbop and pick up that dress!

Long knit dresses

You can wear this dress at the beach or by the pool! Image reproduced with the kind permission of Shop.

Knit maxi dresses are the way to go if you’re looking for easy, airy style this summer. You don’t have to be on vacation to appreciate how comfortable and flattering long dresses are for any figure. That’s why we love the “ba&sh” Wendy dress because it’s perfect for all kinds of summer fun. Take it on vacation with you, wear it for a barbecue in the backyard or put it on for your favorite summer concert. Wherever you go, you’ll look great in this white knit dress.

The ruffled skirt and handkerchief hem float around the ankles, and the mid-weight fabric and pull-on design are perfect for warmer temperatures. Just add sandals and you’re good to go!

Be sure to enter this knit summer dress at Shopbop!

Make a statement in this maxi dress. Image reproduced with the kind permission of Shop.

Are you looking for a long knit dress for a special occasion? Then consider getting the Jaquemus La Robe Malle Alca dress. This beautiful design is a stunner, and the red color will make sure you stand out from all the black at your formal affair. Whether you are going to the symphony orchestra, an awards dinner or a date with your partner, this dress will impress. You’ll love its maxi length and thin twisted straps that turn into open shoulders at the back. The cowl neck is a nice touch, as is the back slit and pull-on design.

Pair it with your favorite pair of heels or strappy sandals and enjoy all the attention!

pick it up knit dress now at Shopbop!

Knit summer dress with pockets

The perfect preppy look, with pockets. Image reproduced with the kind permission of Shop.

Pockets enhance every dress, including knit dresses. If you want something a little more casual for everyday wear, opt for the Kule Virginie sweater dress. This mini dress has a preppy vibe that includes front pockets as well as patch pockets. It also features a V-neckline and button placket, and will pair perfectly with your favorite pair of trainers or slides. Layer it with a cardigan or blazer for the perfect preppy look you can wear anywhere.

Shopbop has this dress on sale right away!

What to wear with a summer knit dress

What are the best ways to accessorize a summer knit dress?

As you can see, there are all kinds of styles of knit summer dresses, perfect for any occasion, day or night. But you must include a few accessories to complete your look!

Shoes

Depending on the occasion, you can pull off any shoe with a knit sundress. However, our favorite suggestion is definitely the sandals. Whether it’s flip flops, slides or strappy heels, showing off your toes in the summer is a must, especially with a knit dress. If you have a more formal occasion, feel free to wear a nice pair of heels.

Jewelry

Your jewelry depends not only on your personal style, but also on the color of your dress. If you have a hot pink, green, or orange knit dress, you might want to consider wearing minimal jewelry or smaller pieces that won’t compete with your dress. If you have a neutral knit, you can always choose a standout piece like a large bracelet, chandelier necklace, or large hoops.

Bags

It also depends on the occasion! Formal and going out dresses look great with a small clutch or mini shoulder bag to hold all your essentials. But if you’re boho for a trip to the beach, a large bucket or tote bag would be perfect.

There are all kinds of ways to wear the summer trend of knit dresses. Whether short and flirty, or long and flowy, you’ll look great in these dresses no matter what!

To learn more about the latest fashion trends, click here.