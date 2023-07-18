Fast fashion retailer Temu sues rival Shein over US antitrust law





[1/2]A Shein logo is pictured at the company’s office in Singapore’s central business district, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Chen Lin/File Photo

July 17 (Reuters) – Chinese online retailer Temu has filed a new lawsuit accusing rival Shein of breaching U.S. antitrust law in its dealings with clothing manufacturers, escalating a legal clash for dominance in the fashion market fast. Temu, represented by prominent US law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, filed the new case Friday in federal court in Boston. The two companies are already embroiled in litigation in federal court in Chicago, where Shein alleged Temu worked with influencers to disparage Shein on social media. Temu’s attempt to dismiss this case is ongoing. The new from Temu the lawsuit alleges that Shein, which entered the US market in 2017 and has a valuation of $66 billion, abused its market power by trying to coerce manufacturers into avoiding Temu. Temu’s complaint alleged that Shein “requires manufacturers to sign loyalty oaths certifying that they will not do business with Temu.” Shein’s business practices have resulted in higher prices and less choice for consumers, Temu said. Shein also obstructed “the expansion of the high-speed fashion market in the United States,” the lawsuit alleges. A spokesperson for Shein said Monday that Temu’s lawsuit was “without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously.” The case is the latest development in a feud between fast fashion competitors. Temu’s new antitrust case adds to Shein’s legal pressures. A group of designers sued the company in federal court in Los Angeles last week, alleging “systemic and repeated” copyright infringement. Shein said in a statement reported by media that he would defend himself. Shein, founded in China, sells low-cost clothing, including shoes that sell for less than $20 and dresses for $10. The company produces garments in China which are sold online in the United States, Europe and Asia. Temu advertises itself as offering lower prices than Shein. Data firm YipitData said Temu’s gross merchandise value rose from $3 million in September to $192 million in January. Lawyers for Boies Schiller of Temu did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The lawsuit, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise Casper, seeks unspecified treble damages. The case is Whaleco Inc v Shein US Services LLC et al, US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:23-cv-11596. For Applicant: Philip Korologos and James Denvir of Boies Schiller Flexner For the defendant: not yet appeared Learn more: Shein and Temu in tug of war in US market for $10 dresses Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Editing by Josie Kao Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

