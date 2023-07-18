Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Latte Makeup Look and Bronzed Cutout Dress





Hailey Bieber loves a good TikTok beauty trend. The most recent viral look is called “Latte Makeup”, which is basically very bronzed and shiny makeup, perfect for summer. Ms. Bieber decided to join the trend by posting a picture on her Insta wearing a strapless cutout bodycon dress, which she accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and a straw handbag. Her makeup (re: Latte Makeup) consisted of a bronzed smokey eye look, chiseled contoured cheekbones and a glossy nude lip. Her hair was slicked back into a tight bun. “Latte makeup but do it head to toe,” she captioned the post. “Magnificent”, commented Kylie Jenner. “No because the way y’all get eaten y’all!? Aren’t you full!? How can we get a plate!???,” the singer and Hailey’s BFF hilariously wrote. , Justine Skye, in the comments. “My jaw?? On the floor,” wrote one fan. Hailey posted another *fabulous* photo last week, starting the carousel with a picture of herself looking so dreamy in a white bodycon dress with sparkly earrings and a diamond choker necklace wrapped around her neck. Her hair has been styled into the cutest Y2K bun. Also in the dump was a photo of her in a red bikini top and red Nike hat holding a cherry. “All smiles here except Piggy.” she captioned the post, referencing a silly photo she included in the carousel of her pup staring at the camera with not too much pleasure. Hailey’s cutout dress is the perfect way to kill on a hot summer day, so you’ve got everything you need to recreate her stunning latte look. Recreate Hailey’s Full Latte Look Dress Chiara Collection OW Now 48% off Zehra Twist Cutout Long Sleeve Mini Dress SHEIN BAE Ring Cut Out Front Split Thigh Tube Dress Pretty Little Thing One Shoulder Ring Cutout Maxi Dress Clara midi dress It’s so beautiful Pretty Little Thing Chocolate Cut Out Textured Midi Dress With Ring Detail Colourpop Nude Mood Eyeshadow Palette Now 30% off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette Charlotte Tilbury BEAUTIFUL SKIN SUN-KISSED GLOW BRONZER Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving her entire wardrobe.

