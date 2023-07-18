Eugenie Bouchard Channels ‘Barbie’ in Pink Sequin Mini Dress





Genie Bouchard dazzles in a hot pink “Barbie” inspired look at the 2023 ESPY Awards via Instagram/ @geniebouchard Eugenie Bouchard embrace her inside Barbie. Last week, the Canadian tennis star made a lasting impression at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., where she walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping outfit. The athlete took to Instagram with two posts showing off every angle of her hot pink look. In the photos, Bouchard posed in a pink sequin mini dress paired with a matching rhinestone-covered mini purse and metallic high-heeled sandals. The 29-year-old wore her hair loose and in tousled waves, and opted for light, clean makeup. “Barbie to the ESPYs”, she subtitle the first message, and “More Barbie moments”, she writing in the second. In the comments, fans swooned over Bouchard’s Barbie-inspired ensemble. “So beautiful!” an Instagram user writing, while another added“Barbie in real life!” “Barbie girl! You are beautiful”, a fan added. “Legs for days. Chef’s kiss!” “So beautiful,” someone else echoes. “Absolutely stunning and flawless,” one person share. “The dress and handbag combo is so cute. Pink is your color!” writing another. Earlier this month, Bouchard wowed his fans with another radiant look after sharing a preview of Michael Rubin’s Exclusive White Party At New York. she posted Pictures and clips with his Instagram followers showcasing the event which was attended by celebrities, sports icons and industry moguls. Bouchard attended the star-studded event in a stunning white cut-out bodycon dress paired with sheer stiletto heels. She completed her look with a small black and white Chanel handbag. “Michael did it again! Hottest night of the year!” she said. subtitle the post office. “What an amazing time with an amazing group of people.” Fans were quick to greet Bouchard’s photos with praise for her “angelic” party outfit, and Rubin chimed in to thank her for being there. “I loved having you!” the billionaire event host writing. The story continues “Angel vibes”, a fan commented, while another added, “So gorgeous. Love this look!” Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram.

