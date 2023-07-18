Zegna poaches an LVMH executive to run Tom Ford’s fashion arm

Italian group Ermenegildo Zegna has poached an LVMH executive to lead its recently acquired Tom Ford fashion business as it plans to expand the brand into Europe and Asia.

The Milan-based company has recruited Lelio Gavazza, who oversaw sales and retail at jeweler Bulgari, as the new managing director of Tom Ford Fashion, which includes luxury menswear and womenswear, a line of accessories and a children’s collection.

Este Lauder bought Tom Ford last year from its eponymous founder and co-founder Domenico De Sole for $2.8 billion, including debt. The US conglomerate operates the beauty line and owns the Tom Ford brand, but sold the fashion business, valued at around $175 million debt-free, to the Zegna Group as part of the deal.

The agreement includes a 30-year license of the Tom Ford brand for the Italian group. Este Lauder also licensed the eyewear business to another Italian company, Marcolin.

Gildo Zegna, the fashion group’s chief executive, told the Financial Times that he wanted to make the brand one of the top ten fashion names in the world.

The goal is to grow the womenswear business and strengthen Tom Ford’s distribution outside the United States, so in Europe and Asia, he said.

Gavazza, who will take office in September, will work closely with creative director Peter Hawkings, Ford’s successor, and Tom Ford chief executive and chairman Guillaume Jesel.

Zegna said he would be a bridge builder between different parts of the Tom Ford business. Jesel, who was appointed to the role by Este Lauder, is based at the group’s headquarters in New York and Hawkings, Ford’s right-hand man for decades, works in London.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Hawkings’ first fashion show in September would take place in Milan, in a nod to Zegnas heritage and Italian craftsmanship.

It goes back to Milan where Tom [Ford] did one of her first fashion shows in the 1990s, Zegna said. Before launching his own brand, Ford was the creative director of Milan-based Gucci, which was later acquired by French conglomerate Kering.

For the Zegna group, founded in 1910 by the grandfather of the current CEO, the acquisition of Tom Ford and the appointment of Gavazza are the culmination of an expansion project that began two years ago with the company’s listing in New York.

The Zegna Group has a market cap of $3.64 billion and was the first historic Italian luxury label to list in New York. In the first quarter of the year, it reported a 13.4% rise in revenue to 428.3 million as China lifted its Covid-19 restrictions.

When we made the list, I said we were doing it to grow…and that’s what we do,” Zegna said. Wall Street teaches entrepreneurs not to promise too much, but to deliver too much.

The company has grown from a traditional menswear brand focused on suits to a contemporary global group, spanning womenswear, footwear and accessories and encompassing brands such as Thom Browne, known for its cropped trouser suits unconventional, which she acquired in 2018.

The Zegna and Prada groups also announced last month the acquisition of a minority stake in the Italian knitwear company Fedeli. It was the latest in a series of supply chain acquisitions that Zegna says are important to ensure production continuity and product traceability, an increasingly important demand from luxury consumers.

The Ermenegildo Zegna brand is also shaken up with the launch of casual wear. In less than two years we have gone from formal to informal and rejuvenated the Zegna brand, we have changed the perception of the Zegna Group and now we want to take Tom Ford Fashion to new heights, said Zegna.