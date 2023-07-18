Fashion
Zegna poaches an LVMH executive to run Tom Ford’s fashion arm
Receive Free Luxury Product Updates
Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest Luxury products news every morning.
Italian group Ermenegildo Zegna has poached an LVMH executive to lead its recently acquired Tom Ford fashion business as it plans to expand the brand into Europe and Asia.
The Milan-based company has recruited Lelio Gavazza, who oversaw sales and retail at jeweler Bulgari, as the new managing director of Tom Ford Fashion, which includes luxury menswear and womenswear, a line of accessories and a children’s collection.
Este Lauder bought Tom Ford last year from its eponymous founder and co-founder Domenico De Sole for $2.8 billion, including debt. The US conglomerate operates the beauty line and owns the Tom Ford brand, but sold the fashion business, valued at around $175 million debt-free, to the Zegna Group as part of the deal.
The agreement includes a 30-year license of the Tom Ford brand for the Italian group. Este Lauder also licensed the eyewear business to another Italian company, Marcolin.
Gildo Zegna, the fashion group’s chief executive, told the Financial Times that he wanted to make the brand one of the top ten fashion names in the world.
The goal is to grow the womenswear business and strengthen Tom Ford’s distribution outside the United States, so in Europe and Asia, he said.
Gavazza, who will take office in September, will work closely with creative director Peter Hawkings, Ford’s successor, and Tom Ford chief executive and chairman Guillaume Jesel.
Zegna said he would be a bridge builder between different parts of the Tom Ford business. Jesel, who was appointed to the role by Este Lauder, is based at the group’s headquarters in New York and Hawkings, Ford’s right-hand man for decades, works in London.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Hawkings’ first fashion show in September would take place in Milan, in a nod to Zegnas heritage and Italian craftsmanship.
It goes back to Milan where Tom [Ford] did one of her first fashion shows in the 1990s, Zegna said. Before launching his own brand, Ford was the creative director of Milan-based Gucci, which was later acquired by French conglomerate Kering.
For the Zegna group, founded in 1910 by the grandfather of the current CEO, the acquisition of Tom Ford and the appointment of Gavazza are the culmination of an expansion project that began two years ago with the company’s listing in New York.
The Zegna Group has a market cap of $3.64 billion and was the first historic Italian luxury label to list in New York. In the first quarter of the year, it reported a 13.4% rise in revenue to 428.3 million as China lifted its Covid-19 restrictions.
When we made the list, I said we were doing it to grow…and that’s what we do,” Zegna said. Wall Street teaches entrepreneurs not to promise too much, but to deliver too much.
The company has grown from a traditional menswear brand focused on suits to a contemporary global group, spanning womenswear, footwear and accessories and encompassing brands such as Thom Browne, known for its cropped trouser suits unconventional, which she acquired in 2018.
The Zegna and Prada groups also announced last month the acquisition of a minority stake in the Italian knitwear company Fedeli. It was the latest in a series of supply chain acquisitions that Zegna says are important to ensure production continuity and product traceability, an increasingly important demand from luxury consumers.
The Ermenegildo Zegna brand is also shaken up with the launch of casual wear. In less than two years we have gone from formal to informal and rejuvenated the Zegna brand, we have changed the perception of the Zegna Group and now we want to take Tom Ford Fashion to new heights, said Zegna.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/034f31d2-4040-4483-aedc-95a32d2ab5e8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Check out the 2023 T&G Home Team High School Girls Tennis Super Team
- Zegna poaches an LVMH executive to run Tom Ford’s fashion arm
- The world needs a global AI observatory, here’s why
- Luxury cars stolen from junkyards
- Hearing aids may cut dementia risk in half, study says
- The Argentine yuan signs a lifeline between China and the United States | Business and Economy News
- USC football legend, CR Roberts, dies at 87 Annenberg Media
- Anishinaabe jingle dress culture is subject of Crosslake event – Pine and Lakes Echo Journal
- Xi Jinping meets with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare
- Court issues notice to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in marriage case
- The affairs of the Indian film industry
- Freeway 4 scheduled to be closed tomorrow