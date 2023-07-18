Fashion
7-Year-Old Becomes A Social Media Icon With His Fantastic Fashion Designs
With great comparison and even greater passion, a pint-sized designer has taken over social with a point.
“I’ve been sewing for three years,” said designer Max Alexander. “I was four. Now I’m seven.”
Alexander is the newest designer to break into the fashion world – and yes, he’s only 7 years old.
“I dreamed that I was making a dress,” said the 7-year-old girl. “I thought about it and then at dinner I said I was a stylist.”
Spotted by her son’s dream, Sherri Madison said her son asked for a model before saying, “I’ll show you I’m a seamstress.” That’s exactly what the stunned mother did to him, making him a child-sized cardboard mannequin.
“He just grabbed pieces from my studio and started putting them together and coming out this big dress and like ‘whatever’s going on,'” Madison said.
Alexander added that in his dream he saw another famous designer, Paolo Gucci.
“I knew I was Gucci,” Alexander said as he worked on another of his pieces.
The child’s workspace is filled with drawings that he likes to share.
“I create a dress in my head and use similar or identical fabrics to make it,” Alexander said.
While he may not have the words to articulate his thought, his vision is clear and is catching on with celebrity clients. He has already commissioned dozens of creations for children and celebrities, including actress Sharon Stone.
“She’s probably the hottest celebrity in Hollywood,” Madison said. “She paid for the jacket before it was even cut. Such a big fan and super nice.”
Madison’s son has sold dozens of pieces, which now sell for a whopping $1,400 each.
“We have a family rule that he gives a third to the cause of his choice, saves a third for the future, and then the third third he can spend on materials or whatever he wants,” said Madison.
But as talented as he is, it was his Instagram page that put him on the map. At first, his account started as a way to show his grandparents his growing hopping, however, he won the hearts of 1.6 million strangers who gifted plenty of sewing gadgets to Alexander – who admits that loves machines almost as much as his creations.
His popularity coupled with his creativity earned him an invitation to New York Fashion Week, where he will create a swimwear line for a pop-up show.
“Max just said to us, ‘I think women should be stylish in the pool, in the ocean,'” Madison said. “‘Like why don’t they do that?'”
With this thought in mind, Alexander has created a completely new type of swimsuit that features a puff sleeve swimsuit under seven layers. To help design her creations, the successful freshman employed a team of seamstresses.
“His whole thing is he wants women to feel beautiful,” Madison said. “That’s what he says all the time, ‘I want women to feel beautiful.'”
