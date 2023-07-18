I have 100 Barbie dolls and I only wear pink, I’m afraid it will disgust men

She’s a Barbie girl, literally in a Barbie world.

Katie Loveday, 18, models many aspects of her life after the famous character she owns over 100 Barbie and Bratz dolls, dresses head to toe in pink and decorates her room and even her car with the same color.

However, the British woman fears her obsession could potentially turn off some potential partners.

I just expect people I date to come into my room and think all pink is too much,” Loveday told South West News Service.

I’m afraid most people also want a partner who dresses cooler as I base my whole look on the Barbies of my childhood,” she continued.

But even though she has that concern, Loveday chooses to embrace her individuality and doesn’t let anyone or anything stop her.







Katie Loveday, 18, is obsessed with Barbie and the color pink. Tom Maddick SWNS







She models just about everything in her life based on the character. Tom Maddick SWNS







Even the interior of her car is decked out in pink. Tom Maddick SWNS

Loveday, who is now self-employed and runs her own clothing business, recalled that she has always had a ton of Barbie dolls, since she can remember.

She explained that she always receives them for her birthdays as gifts and that she likes to dress herself, as well as the dolls, in pink.

I had all the limited edition dolls like the Dream Wedding Barbie and the one that came with the pink car. I dressed them all in pink,” Loveday said.

Mom noticed my obsession and always bought me pink clothes, as she likes that too.

And, ever since she was a little girl, she’s always dressed all in pink, but as she got older, Loveday found herself wanting to fit in a bit more.

When she was in sixth grade, she started changing up her style by wearing white t-shirts, white shoes and skinny jeans, calling the look “very basic” and “very simple”.

However, Loveday explained that she didn’t feel too good in these outfits and missed wearing pink.







Loveday fears that his lifestyle will deter future partners. Tom Maddick SWNS







I just expect people I date to come into my room and think all pink is too much,” Loveday told South West News Service. Tom Maddick SWNS







Loveday dresses entirely in pink, from head to toe. Tom Maddick SWNS

I felt very uncomfortable in these outfits and I couldn’t understand why,” she said.

“Once I finished school and became a more independent person I realized I didn’t look good in any of those clothes I just wore what I thought the others wanted me to wear,” Loveday told SWNS.

So in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when many people around the world were forced to stay indoors, Loveday decided she wanted to start “expressing herself” more.







The 18-year-old has always dressed in pink since she was little, but stopped in middle school after wanting to fit in a bit more. Tom Maddick SWNS







During the pandemic, she rediscovered her love for pink. Tom Maddick SWNS

She’s started wearing pink again and it’s a decision that makes her feel whole again.

Even adding the tiniest accents of pink to my makeup, my confidence grew and I felt so much more like myself,” she said.

I found my individuality.

Now, Loveday only wears pink clothes and spends a “good chunk” of her salary each month on different shade fashion items.

If I’m shopping, my eyes naturally attract pink things, there’s no point trying to wear anything else,” Loveday explained.

I buy new items online every day. I have new collection alerts on so many of my apps and even managed to adjust it to only be pink clothes.







Her mum, Alison, 55, also likes to wear baby pink. Katie Loveday / SWNS







She owns 100 Barbie and Bratz dolls, receiving them as gifts since she was young. Tom Maddick SWNS







I got my individuality back,” Loveday told SWNS. Tom Maddick SWNS







Loveday decorated her entire bedroom pink. Tom Maddick SWNS







She’s also looking forward to seeing the next “Barbie” movie. Tom Maddick SWNS

Her mother, Alison, 55, is also a big fan of the color, but mostly opts for “baby pink”. She also decorated her house largely in pink.

Loveday describes them as a “fashion-oriented family” and revealed that they both enjoy sewing and crocheting.

The 18-year-old took her love of color to the next level and decorated the interior of the car, bedroom and house all in pink.

And, with the upcoming “Barbie” movie hitting theaters on July 22, she was inspired to paint her blue car pink.

“I need the pink car so badly that all the covers and interiors of my car are pink – but I’m definitely going to paint the whole thing in the future,” Loveday admitted.

I’m not even a movie buff, but I’m so excited for Barbie to come out. In my childhood, I would go completely crazy seeing his style represented on the screen.

And she even started the hunt for the famous pink shoes that Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, wears in the film.

I just know when I look at it I’ll be like: I need this outfit,” Loveday said. “I’m already trying to find a dupe for these pink shoes.