This week on LCTV: Clawdown and Fishin for fashion specials, local blues musician Ben Chute





Lincoln County Television in Newcastle is proud to present another week of summah original programming for Midcoast residents and visitors on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 and LCTV.org. On Wednesday, July 17, join host Lisa Hagen at 7 p.m. for another Damariscotta Room Conversation with Alida Zimmerman of Damariscotta Lake Farm, a wedding venue in Jefferson. The weekly Wuzzup New Show airs Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. with hosts Larry Sidelinger and Bobby Whear sharing their take on top Lincoln County News headlines this week. Specials begin Saturday night, July 22 at 7 p.m. with a new Talkin Town Talk. Host Larry Sidelinger interviews local blues musicians Ben Chute and Brandon Stallard of popular wedding band Cryin Out Loud about their careers. Stay tuned at 7.30pm for the first of four Bloomin Boothbay specials, starting with a half-hour show on the 2023 Claw Down, where local chefs compete for the best bite of lobster and a lively crowd enjoys of an evening in Boothbay Harbor. This year’s event took place on June 15. On Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m., end your weekend with an LCTV special on the Fishin for Fashion 2023 fundraiser. The June 17 event took place at Boothbay Harbor Shipyard featuring creations made from materials and fishing industry gear. Lincoln County Television broadcasts on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 and LCTV.org as Lincoln County’s nonprofit public-access community television station and media center. The station features government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly, and special programming for Lincoln County residents of all ages. Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and LCTV.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boothbayregister.com/article/week-lctv-clawdown-and-fishin-fashion-specials-local-blues-musician-ben-chute/176384 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos