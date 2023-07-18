Fashion
The movie ‘Barbie’ gives birth to a new fashion trend: Kencore
Barbie has always been a fashion inspiration for girls. But this year, as she’s set to appear in her own live-action film, her aesthetic is in overdrive with fashion brands offering fun and decidedly feminine clothes in vibrant shades of magenta for her. to hang on to the trend.
But what about poor old Ken?
Ever since Ken debuted as Barbie’s boyfriend in 1961, wearing nothing but red bathing suits and matching flip flops, he too has been a fashion icon. From Ken’s earliest days, toymaker Mattel hired designers to create his wardrobe, which is just as stylish as Barbie’s. Despite this, Barbie historians say Ken hasn’t had much of an influence on menswear. Few men cared about Ken and his fabulous clothing choices, or even even noticed him, which is understandable given how Barbie has historically been marketed only to young girls.
That could be about to change. On the one hand, Greta Gerwig’s film, teased for a year and intended for adults, already seems to have an impact on men’s fashion. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, along with his male co-stars, showed up to movie premieres and junkets in pastel-colored outfits. brad pitt And Seth Rogan showed up for red carpet events in green and pink suits, respectively. Designers are also coming up with brighter and bolder looks. Consider Pharrell’s debut menswear collection for Louis Vuittonwhich is drenched in yellow, bedazzled with sequins and adorned with bright jackets.
And there’s a chance that Ken will have a longer-term effect. When Barbie and Ken were launched, they were aimed at little girls. But since 2015, the brand started featuring boys in advertisements and adslaunching a wider discussion about the value for children of playing with a wide range of toys, rather than gender specific products. As the cultural tides change, it’s possible more Gen Z and Alpha boys will play with Ken and develop a lifelong appreciation for his sensational style, just as little girls did with Barbie for a while. decades.
Ken’s origins
When Ruth Handler invented Barbie in 1959, the toy was considered radical. At the time, dolls dominated the market, but Handler wanted to create a doll that would allow girls to imagine their adult lives. She found a very sexualized German doll and intended to be a sort of gag gift for adults, and transformed her into Barbie, a wholesome all-American girl from Wisconsin. The dolls were an instant hit.
Ken’s idea came from little girls, says Robin Gerber, author of Barbie and Ruth: the story of the world’s most famous doll and the woman who created it. They began writing to the toymaker, urging them to create a boyfriend for Barbie. “Back then, you couldn’t do a lot of things, like go to prom, without a boy by your side,” says Barbie collector and expert Bradley Justice Yarborough.
Yarborough says Barbie and Ken dolls were closely tied to fashion trends of the time. Mattel hired fashion designers to design collections for male and female dolls. Ken dolls were always very colorfully dressed and well-accessorized, largely because it was more fun for the girls playing with them. “They created a wardrobe that little girls would love,” he says. “The Ken dolls had to have all the little details – the accessories and the shoes – that the girls would like to play with. It was flamboyant and different from what their fathers wore at the time; it was also a pretty faithful reflection of what was happening in menswear.
In the ’60s, Ken was dressed like a movie star: he wore tuxedos for black-tie events, red cardigans for trips to the ice cream parlor, and sport jackets for European vacations (accessorized with adorable American suitcases). Airlines). In the 70s, the color palette turned to browns and greens, with lots of prints. In 1978, Ken had a disco moment, with a shiny blue jacket paired with skin-tight pants and orange sunglasses. Then, when group workouts were all the rage in the ’80s, Mattel launched shirtless Ken dolls with skimpy workout shorts. (When you bent his arm to lift a weight, his biceps popped!)
Accidental gay icon
For most of the 20th century, gender norms surrounding toys were very rigid. And since Ken dolls were carefully designed with the needs of little girls in mind, they didn’t influence the fashion sensibilities of most boys and men. Yet a generation of young boys took notice. Jeff Beck said Squire that he was immediately drawn to his sister’s Ken doll in 1970, intrigued by the doll’s outfits. But when his parents found out, they steered him towards male action figures like Six Million Dollar Man and Big Jim. It was not until adulthood that he was able to start collecting Ken dolls.
There was a brief moment in the 90s, however, when Ken accidentally became a gay icon. Ken’s sales had dwindled, so Mattel held a focus group with five-year-olds to better understand what they wanted in the doll. The kids, influenced by MTV music videos, wanted Ken to look like their favorite pop stars like George Michael and Prince.
The resulting product, marketed as Magic Ken earring ended up wearing a pink mesh shirt, blue leather vest and, of course, an earring. But it was another accessory that caused the most controversy: the toy designers gave Ken a necklace that looked like a sex toy called a cockring that was popular among the gay community at the time. In response to the ensuing maelstrom, Mattel issued a statement saying, “we’re not in the business of putting cock rings in little girls’ hands.”
According Dizzy, Earring Magic Ken became the “best-selling Ken doll of all time” because adult gay men rushed to stores to ironically buy the toy. But back then, as the AIDS crisis swept the country and homophobia prevailed, Mattel was quick to recall the toy. So Ken’s fifteen minutes of fame as a fashion influencer ended as quickly as they began. In subsequent seasons, the brand strove to dress her in more bland, unambiguous heterosexual outfits.
Ken’s Future
Ken, played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film, seems to sum up all the contradictions of the doll’s 60-year history. In a recently released trailer focused on Ken, the character struts around in a series of eye-catching outfits, including a pastel striped beach suit and fur coat over a black leather fringed vest. And yet, despite his best efforts to stand out, he is forever in Barbie’s shadow. “It doesn’t seem to matter what I do, I’m always number two,” Gosling sings.
But this time, Ken might have a chance to make his mark. Mattel is expanding its audience more than ever. When it comes to Barbie toys, Mattel makes a concerted effort to be as inclusive as possible. The company now regularly features boys in Barbie commercials. And in 2019 he released a gender neutral barbie designed to appeal to boys and girls, as well as children who identify as non-binary or transgender.
In this brave new world, boys and children who identify as men will have Ken as their role model, like girls have had Barbie for decades. And it might inspire them to be more adventurous and expressive in the way they dress, just like Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt have been in their recent public appearances. It’s taken 62 years, but Ken can finally have the cultural influence he’s always dreamed of. “Ken has always ridden a shotgun with Barbie,” Yarborough explains. “But I think he’s about to have a great time.”
