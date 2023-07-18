Lelio Gavazza appointed CEO of TOM FORD FASHION | Business

MILAN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul 18, 2023–
Ermenegildo Zegna NV (NYSE: ZGN) (Zegna Group, the Group, Zegna or the Company), today announced the appointment of Lelio Gavazza to the newly created role of CEO, TOM FORD FASHION, effective September 18, 2023.
Gavazza will report directly to Ermenegildo Gildo Zegna, Chairman and CEO of the Zegna Group, and he will be part of the group’s senior management.
As CEO of TOM FORD FASHION, Gavazza will be responsible for the end-to-end business of TOM FORD FASHION, from collection development, merchandising, production, and retail and wholesale distribution.
Gildo Zegna commented: Lelios’ track record of strong global leadership brings exceptional luxury expertise to TOM FORD FASHION in retail management, wholesale distribution, marketing, digital and key markets, including including China. I have personally known and appreciated Lelio for many years, and am confident that his world-class business acumen, deep international experience and leadership skills will prove invaluable in developing the TOM FORD FASHION business on a global scale. world.
Gavazza will work closely with Guillaume Jesel, President and CEO, TOM FORD, ensuring fashion’s alignment with the brand’s holistic luxury strategy.
I am delighted to welcome Lelio Gavazza as CEO, TOM FORD FASHION. The Este Lauder Companies and TOM FORD have an exceptional and longstanding relationship with Gildo Zegna and the Zegna Group. We look forward to working closely with Gildo, Lelio and their teams to take TOM FORD FASHION to its next level in global luxury,” said Guillaume Jesel.
Gavazza brings over twenty years of experience in global luxury and luxury distribution to his role as CEO, TOM FORD FASHION. He joins the company after leaving the LVMH group, where he is currently Executive Vice President, Sales & Retail at Bulgari. During his time at Bulgari, and prior to his current role, Gavazza held a series of key regional leadership positions, including Managing Director of Greater China and Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Lelio Gavazza said: I am honored to join the Zegna Group as CEO of TOM FORD FASHION and look forward to working with Gildo Zegna and partnering with Guillaume Jesel to continue driving TOM FORD’s growth to the top. luxury fashion.
About Ermenegildo Zegna Group
Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, Ermenegildo Zegna Group is a global luxury group listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ZGN). The Group owns the world renowned brands ZEGNA and Thom Browne, and operates TOM FORD FASHION through a long-term license agreement with The Este Lauder Companies Inc. The Group also manufactures and distributes fabrics and textiles from the highest quality through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform. At the heart of the group is a unique vertically integrated supply chain that brings together the best of Italian craftsmanship. Responsibility to people, community and the natural world has been a core belief of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group since its founding by the Zegna family over 100 years ago. Guaranteeing the best quality of products without compromising the quality of life of future generations is a commitment carried from the Group’s headquarters in Italy to its operations throughout the world. Today, the Group is present in around 80 countries around the world through 500 ZEGNA and Thom Browne stores, of which 304 are directly operated by the Group as of March 31, 2023 (242 ZEGNA stores and 62 Thom Browne stores). At the end of 2022, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group had more than 6,000 employees and a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion.
ABOUT TOM FORD
TOM FORD IS A GLOBAL LUXURY HOUSE OFFERING EXCEPTIONAL WOMEN’S AND MEN’S FASHION, ACCESSORIES, EYEWEAR AND BEAUTY. FOUNDED IN 2005 BY TOM FORD, THE BRAND IS KNOWN FOR MODERN LUXURY GLAMOUR. IN 2023, PETER HAWKINGS WAS APPOINTED CREATIVE DIRECTOR. THE ESTE LAUDER COMPANIES IS THE SOLE OWNER OF TOM FORD AND HAS LONG TERM LICENSES WITH ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA NV FOR TOM FORD FASHION AND MARCOLIN GROUP FOR TOM FORD EYEWEAR.
