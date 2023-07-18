Models Hailey Clauson, Ellie Thumann and Lauren Chan share their fashion and skincare crazes

Hailey Clauson, Ellie Thumann and Lauren Chan. Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images and Ivan Apfel/Getty Images/Getty Images

When it comes to skincare, beauty, and fashion, some items are simply worth the investment. While it’s all about staying on top of the latest trends here at SI Swimsuit, we also understand the urge to splurge occasionally on a timeless staple, whether that means investing in a pair of designer shoes or your skin with high quality products.

Ahead of National Splurge Day on July 18, we chatted with some of this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue stars to find out what kinds of products they think are worth the extra cash.

Hailey Clausson

clause, who returned to the fold for her seventh year, says anything classic and timeless is worth splurging on, rather than trendy items you might not be interested in a year from now. Chanel is the favorite luxury brand of models and entrepreneurs, especially for accessories.

My black Chanel flats are my favorite item I splurged on, I literally wore them to the bone, she says. In fact, I really need to buy a new pair because my current ones have a hole.

As for the crazy items she uses on her skin, Clauson has a few must-haves, including under-eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth and a daily face peel from Dr. Dennis Gross. I spend money on products that I know work well for me, she explains.

These patches are filled with hyaluronic acid to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing a dose of hydration.

Designed for everyday use, these antioxidant-soaked pads are great on the go and help improve skin tone and texture.

Ellie Thumann

A rookie in the swimsuit number SI 2023, Thumann has a similar mantra when it comes to splurging on skincare.

I’m not into designer stuff or feel like I need the most expensive jewelry… Personally, I’d rather invest that money in really high quality beauty products which may be a bit more expensive , she admits. I like to shop for less when it comes to clothes and accessories because I think my style changes so much that it’s easier for me to justify changing things up more often.

The YouTuber gravitates towards Dr. Barbara Sturm for skincare, while she loves foundations and lip products from Dior.

I’m very picky when it comes to lip products and feel like they always make me feel good, says Thumann. I also like [Diors] foundation. It’s super easy for me to be picky when it comes to skincare makeup products and I find theirs to be very high quality.

This foundation offers buildable coverage and is both water and heat resistant, so your look stays flawless no matter what.

Thumann swears by this viral TikTok product, which is designed to hydrate and soften your lips while providing a glossy shine.

Lauren Chan

In addition to being a 2023 recruit, Chan is also the founder of Henninga plus-size luxury women’s clothing brand and a former fashion editor and editor, so we’d be remiss not to get her opinion on some stylish items worth buying.

I’m a pretty savvy shopper and don’t splurge often, she shares. However, when I do, it’s always on something that I can get a lot of use out of.

Chan notes that she likes to support small brands that create luxury items, like Meow, Ester Manas, Willie Norris, Sami Miro Vintage And catherine bowen.

Shop two of her favorite accessories below.

This timeless and ethical piece is made in New York and is available in white or yellow gold.

Roomy enough to carry all your essentials, this beautiful designer bag features a detachable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or clutch.

Be sure to follow SI Swimsuit on YouTube!