Valentino will dress Meta avatars in digital fashion





For the avatars of the Meta group, Valentino, who in 2020 equipped the characters of the Nintendo video game “Animal Crossing”, created new styles. The California-based internet giant and the Roman luxury brand have entered into a collaboration, and the latter will display its digital outfit on the Meta Avatars Store. Valentino has followed in the footsteps of Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, which first launched a clothing collection for Meta avatars on the online apparel market last year. Valentino’s initial set of six models for men and women was released on July 14 and will be accessible on all social media platforms controlled by the Mark Zuckerberg Group, including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and the VR experiences of the business. Two little dresses, a tight jumpsuit, a suit jacket, a bomber jacket, a t-shirt, jeans and shorts make up Valentino’s first Web 3.0 capsule collection. These pieces are all inspired by the brand’s latest collections. It also contains outfits with the brand’s capital V emblem prominently displayed. Other outfits feature Valentino’s legendary red and hot pink PP, which has recently become a favorite of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Some sets are completed with ballerinas from Valentino Garavani Rockstud. Valentino has been experimenting with virtual fashion for two years, announcing several initiatives. In a virtual trial project last year, the label collaborated with Wanna, an augmented reality company owned by Farfetch. Valentino established a relationship with UNXD in February, a website specializing in digital culture and luxury, particularly NFTs. Details of this partnership have not yet been made public.

