Inuit fashion show inspires Canadian North to rethink its uniforms

The airline’s decision came after Inuit fashion at the Northern Lights conference in Ottawa in February, the CEO said

By Jorge Antunes

An Inuit fashion show in Ottawa earlier this year inspired Canadian Norths’ decision to give its employees a new look, bringing in Inuit and Indigenous designers to create new uniforms for the airline.

CEO Michael Rodyniuk and President Johnny Adams were at the Northern Lights conference and trade show gala in February, which began with an exhibition of Inuit-designed clothing.

We were so impressed with what we saw of Inuit designers [progressive fashion] it would look cool in downtown Calgary, he said.

Canadian North recently announced that it is seeking submissions for new uniform designs created by Inuit and Aboriginal designers.

The Inuit-owned airline seeks designs that pay homage to Inuit and Indigenous cultural histories and a modern style that reflects reconciliation and empowerment.

In addition to uniforms, the airline is seeking Indigenous suppliers to produce accessories such as name tags, ties, scarves and shawls that proudly reflect and connect to Inuit roots in Canada’s North, according to a press release.

Rodyniuk said Canadian North wants to increase the Inuit and Aboriginal experience for its customers.

People spend a lot of money on transportation [and] adventure in and out of the Arctic,” Rodyniuk said in an interview about the decision to redesign the uniforms.

We want to make sure that at the end of the day, when they’ve purchased a ticket with us, it’s not just another airline. This is the experience on board the aircraft.

The deadline for submission of proposals by the firm’s designers is August 10 and it hopes to award the contract by August 25.