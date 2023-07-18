Fashion
Duster, a new clothing label, has perfected the day dress
In my most worn, Bazaar editors share the fashion items they cherish more than anything else in their closets. Here, fashion trade editor Halie LeSavage explains how a dress from the new brand Feather duster became his unofficial summer uniform.
A friend once told me that being busy is the worst possible answer to the question, how are you? She felt that everyone has a lot to do; there are better, more thoughtful responses to give when someone checks in. Yet, over the past month, busy is the only word I could think of to describe myself. I had started a gauntlet of summer attending back-to-back weddings, covering a marathon of high-intensity fashion events at work (thanks, Nordstrom Birthday Sale), and moving into a new house. This last element of the calendar opened up a black hole of races and related logistics that I have not yet escaped and which had the potential to wreak havoc on my wardrobe.
90% of my closet was put away in boxes last month out of necessity; the remaining 10% I packed in my Handbag for easy access during the move. I expected to spend the month matching workout sets and onesies, better rolling luggage and answering emails on my mattress. But I also packed a button down midi dress from the new brand Duster, just in case I wanted to feel more dressed up. Looking back, this is the piece I wore more than any other during my month of zero rest and relaxation.
Duster opened its virtual doors in late June, led by co-founders Melissa Magsaysayjournalist, author and luxury brand consultant, and Andrea Racey, founder of the silk brand Helena Quinn. Their joint venture specializes in dresses for women who want to look polished all day long, with a focus on women’s economic empowerment in designs. The dresses are inspired by the casual dusters traditionally worn by Filipino women for housework (Magsaysay is Filipina-American and grew up seeing the women in her family wear them), reimagined with flourishes like structured necklines, shiny fabrics and twisted waist details for women working in a variety of settings today. Two percent of the proceeds from each dress sold benefits Moms firstan organization creating policy proposals and advocacy campaigns to support working mothers.
This link is personal for the founders. According to their brand release story, the designers wanted to create dresses that could meet the demands of their life as a working mom and give them a break from leggings and sneakers. Accordingly, the eight dresses in Duster’s initial line emphasize versatility and comfort.
During my month of mobility, I discovered that the dress I had tried on (the Feather duster “All things”, with short sleeves and a pointed collar) did just that. The Dusters Button Down Dress became all I had when I needed it. I went from picking up cardboard boxes to grabbing writing changes for early risers in the same easy dress, only changing shoes from New Balance sneakers to leather sandals for dinner at the end of the day. The dress was comfortable and breathable in the peak June sun; pockets that could hold all the miscellaneous items I needed to carry from apartment to apartment was another plus.
Most importantly, this dress was casual without feeling too bucolic or nightgown-like. The crisp poplin fabric and pointed collar made me feel polished and put together on the outside, while everything else that was me was bubble-wrapped, wrapped, and otherwise unreachable.
After the move, I hope I have better adjectives to describe myself than busy. Whatever tasks I need to cross off my checklist or whatever events I need to attend, I know I can handle them all wearing my new favorite dress. I don’t even mind that the rest of my closet hasn’t been unpacked yet.
Fashion Business Editor
Halie LeSavage is the fashion business editor at Harper’s Bazaar. His style reporting covers everything from reviewing the best designer products to profiling emerging brands and designers. Previously, she was the founding retail editor at Morning infusion and fashion associate at Charm.
