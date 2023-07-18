It’s a Barbie World: All the Best Fashion Looks Inspired by Dolls from the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour





Although we’ll never see Margot Robbie in all of her Barbie-inspired looks due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, her press tour looks were rosy perfection. Euronews Culture gives you an insight into some of the best.

Arguably the most iconic press tour in history came to a halt on July 13, flying Barbie fans get to see more flawless doll-inspired outfits on red carpets around the world. Movie star Margot Robbie has transformed incredible look after incredible look, all with a nod to Barbie dolls. As the long-awaited film comes out this Friday (July 21), Robbie and his co-stars have cut the press tour short. SAG-AFTRA actors have joined striking writers on the picket lines over disputes over pay and working conditions in the industry. Since last month, Robbie has wowed audiences around the world, successfully dressing up as a Barbie doll at every event leading up to the film’s release. Working with stylist Andrew Mukamal, her looks were inspired by dolls ranging from the original 1959 Barbie to 2015 Rose and Fabulous Iteration. Here are some of the best looks from Margot Robbies’ Barbie-tastic wardrobe In the ’60s, Robbie wore an embellished hot pink two-piece with a matching pillbox. Inspired by 1964’s Sparkling Pink Barbie, the actress completed the look with a heart-shaped bag, pink Manolo Blahnik mules and Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings. Going back to the very beginning of Barbie for this remarkable look in Sydney, Robbie wore a black and white striped dress by Herv Lger, inspired by the original Barbie from 1959. Mukamal clearly paid special attention to this iconic recreation, adding black to the Peep-toe Manolo Blahnik heels and white cat-eye sunglasses and the Robbies look was completed with hoop earrings and a high ponytail – just like her ’50s inspiration. Robbie was inspired by Totally Hair Barbie from 1992 Mexico City, wearing her curly hair, a patterned Pucci mini dress, hot pink Manolo Blahnik pumps and neon pink Chanel logo earrings. Mukamal and Robbie delighted fans by choosing a non-pink look for the Barbie star to walk the pink carpet at the world premiere in Los Angeles. Channeling the 1960 solo in Spotlight Barbie, Robbie donned a strapless black Schiaparelli sequin dress with a tulle hem, delicate – and precise – accessories and black Manolo Blahnik mules. Seoul fans got a two-for-one look with Robbies’ rendition of 1985’s Day to Night Barbie. Dressed in a custom Versace look, including a candy pink skirt suit with white detailing and a wide-brimmed hat Accessorized with a retro-style brick phone-shaped Judith Leiber clutch, Robbie changed into a shimmering pink Versace dress for the second look. To finish off the pink dream, she wore pink Manolo Blahnik peep-toes and a sparkly bag to add even more pizzazz. For the film’s London premiere, Robbie channeled Enchanted Evening Barbie, a doll first released in 1960 and reproduced in 1995. Dressed in a powder pink satin Vivienne Westwood Couture dress with a tulle train and fuzzy white stole Robbie accessorized with ivory opera gloves and a crystal rosette at the waist. 1992 Earring Magic Barbie was the source of Mukamals choice for Robbie in a Mexico City outfit. She wore a custom Balmain outfit, consisting of a hot pink leather mini dress and a long-sleeved pink mesh top. Robbie accessorized with a silver chain with a star locket, blingy silver earrings and pink Barbie Manolo Blahnik pumps. Avoiding Barbie’s famous pink once again, Robbie wore a little red dress by designer Dilara Findikoglu for a photocall in London. Stunning in a scarlet strapless mini dress with corset detailing, the look was a homage to 1962’s Barbie Brunette Bubble Cut. Inspired by the style of the most modern Barbie referenced on the tour, Robbie wore Valentino during a photocall in Beverly Hills. Much like 2015’s Pink and Fabulous Barbie, she wore a pink and white polka dot dress, accessorizing the look with a yellow handbag, white Manolo Blahnik heels and, of course, the perfect retro Barbie car. Barbie opens in cinemas around the world on July 21.

