LeAnn Rimes bares it all in a completely sheer wedding dress and she looks amazing





LeAnn Rimes left nothing to the imagination with her wardrobe choice for her duet music video with Tentilled Arts. The 40-year-old looked like a bride in a flowing white dress that was completely sheer and revealed LeAnn’s nude body underneath. To preserve a certain modesty, the singer wore flesh-colored underwear and her long blond hair was curled and strategically placed on her breasts. The stunning dress featured a floor-sweeping tulle train with a ruffled trim around the waist. The halter-neck top featured delicate pleats and fringe-like sleeves that fell to the elbows, exposing LeAnn’s sculpted arms. © Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn Rimes looks sensational in her wedding-inspired see-through dress Her gym-honed physique was clear to see thanks to the sheer fabric and LeAnn looked ethereal in the bold ensemble, adding a soft pink lip and pink blush to her porcelain complexion. LeAnn’s collaborator, singer Tenille Arts, looked equally stunning and ready for the wedding in a long, flowing white gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and center slit. © Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn Rimes’ Bridal-Inspired Dress Leaves Little to the Imagination THE ‘how i live The singer is married to Eddie Cibrian and her own wedding dress couldn’t have been more different from her latest look. For their April 2011 nuptials, LeAnn wore a nude chiffon dress handmade by Reem Acra, covered in white sequins and beads of varying sizes. She accessorized with sparkling jewelry and snakeskin peep-toe heels by Alexander McQueen. “When I opened it, I started crying.”she already said Peopleof her wedding dress, which she described as “a little Old Hollywood and bohemian.” She added: “The dress was gorgeous.” ©Instagram LeAnn wore a handmade Reem Acra dress for her 2011 wedding to Eddie Cibrian LeAnn and Tenille appear to be channeling their inner wives for the music video for a revamped version of Tenille’s single, “Jealous of myself”, which stars LeAnn. “LeAnn Rimes, The Chicks, Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson were my idols growing up,” Tenille said of their collaboration in a press release. “LeAnn in particular has been a big part of my history in country music since I was very young. © Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn Rimes and Tenille Arts both looked like beautiful brides ‘One of my most viewed videos on TikTok is of me singing’Blue‘when I was 11, then it goes full circle moment of playing it on the Opry. I am so grateful and touched by LeAnn’s willingness to collaborate with me on this very special song. I will remember it and cherish it forever.” © Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn sings on a revamped version of the Tenille Arts song, “Jealous of Myself” LeAnn is equally excited about the project, adding: ‘As soon as Tenille invited me to join her on ‘Jealous of myself,’I had to say yes. Tenille’s song and voice are breathtaking. It’s an honor to collaborate with an artist as talented as Tenille, but having shared her musical journey with me and how much I influenced her, it made this opportunity even more special.”

