Two Point Two’s Anvita Sharma on gender neutral fashion in India





As flowy clothes find more takers, Two Point Two designer Anvita Sharma discusses the way forward for gender-neutral fashion in India Anvita Sharma, founder of Two Point Two Gender agnostic, gender fluid, gender neutral, and androgyny are all terms that describe a mode of identity representation that transcends male and female classifications of being. Masculine or feminine is the first distinction made when meeting a human being. You are used to making the distinction with absolute conviction. In this regard, clothing is one of the most important determining factors. Fashion is the most obvious element created by man to distinguish the sexes. A saree or skirt is considered a feminine item of clothing, while trousers, which were historically worn by men, are now

worn by all genders, and thus became gender neutral. However, gender fluidity is now an undeniable fact in its entirety. The association between clothing and sexuality is diminishing and the boundaries between the sexes are blurring. It is above all a question of expressing oneself and establishing one’s identity. A piece from Two Point Two’s latest collection ‘A Warrior’s Journey’ Norms are currently being challenged in our time. Therefore, clothing becomes the medium through which we can challenge preconceptions

Notions. Gender is a social construct similar to beauty standards, in my opinion. Clothes are, after all, just clothes. We, as a society, have given it its meaning. It is rare to see a man wearing a robe or a sari. It is something that is embedded in our collective consciousness. Breaking such ingrained norms takes time. I believe there is a slow but steady shift in the buying habits of cisgender men in particular. Women had already achieved the masculine style of dress popularized by Yves Saint Laurent’s tuxedo in 1966, too far ahead of its time and initially rejected by its haute couture clients. On the contrary, the Left Bank version was a hit with young women who bought it, thus establishing the tuxedo as a classic. At a time when many people associated women’s clothing with homosexuality, attempts to feminize men’s clothing did not last long. Now, after celebrities such as Ranveer Singh and Harry Styles started receiving media coverage for their bold skirt-wearing fashion choices, anarkalisand dresses with a tuxedo, cisgender men began to move away from the basic heteronormative neutral look and towards the path of fashion. Two Point Two was founded in 2017 with the intention of reshaping a world that highlights the fluidity of gender and humanity itself. At the time, few brands and members of society at large were discussing the need to eliminate binary categorization. We value individuality, confidence, freedom of expression and diversity, and we encourage people to express themselves in their own way. We have a growing cisgender clientele who shop for items that transcend the heteronormative masculine and feminine classifications of the style itself. In the future of asexual or non-sexist fashion, which everyone will discover for themselves, I believe that metaphorical and physical stereotypes will be dismantled in an industry where clothing is not segregated and categorized by gender. Fashion would be the most visible manifestation of self-expression and would now invite us into a label-free world. It will become a universe which offers you unlimited possibilities of individualism; where no one can interfere with your beliefs or the way you express them. That said, I still believe there is still a lot of work to be done to normalize gender neutrality among the masses outside of metropolitan areas, and I am very optimistic and excited to be part of this revolution.

