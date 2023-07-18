Diana Shnaider’s fearless approach to tennis and fashion

In a surprising twist on her Wimbledon qualifying debut last month, Diana Shnaider, known for her blue and white polka dot scarf, made a bold choice: she went bareheaded. Unable to find a high-quality all-white scarf, she embraced the unconventional.

“I do it on my own,” Shnaider said. “I buy the fabric and send it to a woman to make me the right size scarf.”

Scarves weren’t originally meant to be a fashion statement. The blonde Shnaider’s parents feared she would burn when playing in the sun, but their daughter hasn’t adopted the usual tennis headgear. The caps and visors made it difficult for her to see the ball when she threw it, so they resorted to a scarf they found in a supermarket.

However, the path of a pioneer is rarely easy. As a junior, Shnaider stood out and had her share of detractors.

“Half the girls said they really loved it,” she said. “But the other half was telling me I didn’t look good in it. There were times when I didn’t wear it because I felt very pressured by girls who said I looked bad and that I shouldn’t wear it.”

Shnaider, 19, has always prioritized being her own person.

“I never thought about inspirations,” she said. “My parents always said you have to find your own style, just like you have to find your own game of tennis. You can watch to be inspired, but for yourself, it has to be yours.”

That applies as much to the look she’s made her own as it does to the unique brand of power tennis she’s been making waves with this year. Anchored around a lefty swashbuckling forehand, Shnaider is also hesitant when asked if she has modeled her game around another player.

“Left-handers who hit a big ball like me? It’s very hard to think about,” she said. “[Rafael] Nadal is left-handed, but it’s not the same style as me on the court. I play a little more aggressive. [Carlos] Alcaraz plays very aggressive, but he is right-handed. [Petra] Kvitova is left-handed and powerful but she hits more flat.”

In any case, Shnaider’s results confirm the quality of her game. Going into 2023, she had yet to play a main draw at tour level. This season, she knocked out her first Top 20 player, against Veronika Kudermetova in Charleston, and in each of her first two Grand Slams she pushed a Top 15 seed, first Maria Sakkari to the Australian Open, then Beatriz Haddad Maia at Roland Garros. This week at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Shnaider ousted No. 1 seed and defending champion Bernarda Pera 6-4, 7-5 in the first round.

Until Roland Garros, Shnaider was also in the unique position of a Top 100 player, juggling her transition to the main circuit and college life. She had been accepted to NC State the previous year, and after her Australian breakthrough, she returned to complete her first season – a move that caused some surprise in the tennis community.

Shnaider doesn’t deny it’s made her life difficult – earlier this year she found herself doing homework in the evenings, playing college games on the weekends and preparing for a pro tournament the following week . But she says her decision was made in light of the current geopolitical situation as a Russian with no financial resources behind her.

“I didn’t have a coach and I still don’t have a coach,” she said. “I don’t have a training base where I can go to train.”

The college journey has provided Shnaider with both, as well as an educational element prized by his family (his mother is an English teacher and his father is a law school graduate who traveled with Shnaider as a junior and now accompanies his younger brother).

She also thanks her coaches at NC State for their good communication. At every step of her ascent, and whenever she had questions (for example, about her eligibility for prize money), they were clear and direct.

“They knew I definitely wanted to turn pro and that was no problem,” she said. “But they said they could help me improve my game and my style. We said, let’s see a year. If I was going to be near the Top 100, they would let me go play pro. If I was stuck around 250 for a while, I would continue to practice with them until I was ready.

We talked about it all year. We were all surprised by my results [in Australia]and we agreed that I would finish the season and then turn pro in the summer.”

Shnaider also believes her time at NC State better prepared her for the pro tour, even if it limited her schedule for five months.

“I improved a lot in college,” she said. “I know how to play those tight spots under pressure where you don’t think, you automatically know where to go. I learned to play more aggressively, steal better, play a doubles match properly and keep up the pace. my energy. I’m still working on a lot of things, but they gave me a lot of information that I will use in the future.

Shnaider’s professional career got off to a flying start in May, when she flew straight from the NCAA Championships in Florida to Roland Garros. She is now settling into touring life and has her sights set on finishing the year in the Top 50. The next task is to find a full-time coach.

“[I want someone] who will see my game and improve my strengths, but also turn my drawbacks into strengths,” Shnaider said. “And to find a mental connection – that he loves me, how I am on and off the court, and that I trust him. In tennis, it’s hard to trust people. Right now it’s just my parents and the coaches at NC State.”

One thing is guaranteed: whatever moves Shnaider makes next, she will do them entirely her own way.