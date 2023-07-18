Melanoma deadliest in black men, study finds

Share on Pinterest Black men are more likely to die from melanoma, especially from a subtype of melanoma often found on the feet and nails. kkgas/Stocksy The researchers found significant disparities in melanoma between racial and ethnic groups.

Using the National Cancer Database, researchers found that the survival rate for melanoma cases was lowest among black men, who had a 26% increased risk of mortality compared to men. whites.

To protect yourself from melanoma, wear sunscreen clothing and sunscreen and check your skin once a month. Although there are many studies on male and female cases of melanoma, there is little research on racial differences in this skin cancer, especially in men. To find out more, a team of researchers reviewed National Cancer Database. They examined cases of primary invasive cutaneous melanoma in non-Hispanic white, non-Hispanic black, non-Hispanic Asian, non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native, and Hispanic males. Their findings demonstrated disparities in melanoma between racial and ethnic groups. For American Indians/Alaska Natives and white individuals, the trunk was the most common area for melanoma. However, black, Asian, and Hispanic men have been diagnosed with lower extremity melanoma. Stage 3 or 4 melanoma was also most common among blacks (48.6%). Overall 5-year melanoma survival rates were highest for white men (75.1%) and lowest for black men (51.7%). Researchers found that black people diagnosed with melanoma were 26% more likely to die than white people with the same diagnosis. We hope this study lays the groundwork for future research to explore why there are different presentations and survival among men of various racial groups in melanoma, dr. Bianka Bubicstudy author and a dermatology researcher at Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University, said Medical News Today.

Researchers are still investigating why black people face a higher risk of melanoma severity. Early signs of melanoma include pigmented lesions that may show changes in shape, symmetry, size, and pattern. Dr AS Faranak Kamangara board-certified dermatologist based in Palo Alto, Calif., said DTM that early detection of skin changes may be more difficult in the black population, further delaying diagnosis. She noted that the findings underscore the importance of early detection of cancer among different racial and ethnic groups. Dr. Kamanger noted that socioeconomic factors such as lack of access to insurance and affordable health care can disproportionately affect the severity of melanoma in black communities, which could lead to late-stage diagnosis. We have known for some time about the main trend of black men being diagnosed with melanoma in advanced stages, which makes them less likely to be treated and may result in higher morbidity and mortality rates for this group. [The research] also supports previously known data that black men are at higher risk for acral lentiginous melanoma? Elanoma, a subtype of melanoma usually diagnosed at a later stage because it can be found in areas of the body that are more difficult to assess. A famous example is Bob Marley. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed very late and died of melanoma. Dr. Faranak Kamangar, Certified Dermatologist As the most common melanoma subtype in black people, acral lentiginous melanoma is also more difficult to recognize and diagnose early. Acral lentiginous melanoma usually appears on less visible or examined areas like the palms, soles of the feet or under the fingernails, explained Dr. Wael Harbhematologist and medical oncologist at the MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

Genetics may also play a role in melanoma disparities between racial and ethnic groups. Due to genetic predispositions, acral lentiginous melanoma has higher rates in this population and is usually diagnosed at a later stage, Dr. Kamanger said. We have now identified genes that predispose to acral lentiginous melanoma, and this is the main reason certain populations are at higher risk. Involvement of the soles of the feet and nails can delay diagnosis. Melanoma in general is usually pigmented, brown in color, except for the melanotic subtype, Dr. Kamanger added. Dr. Harb pointed out that acral lentiginous melanoma often presents in areas with less sun exposure. This may explain why areas of the body such as the soles of the feet, the palms and under the nails are more sensitive. This type of melanoma often develops in areas with less melanin, which provides natural protection against UV damage, Dr. Harb said. In contrast, Dr. Harb added that white individuals are more likely to develop superficial spreading melanoma, which often shows up on sun-exposed skin as a new or changing mole or discolored patch. Differences in how melanoma presents in black people compared to white people underscore the importance of comprehensive skin exams that include all areas of the body, not just those frequently exposed to the sun.

Most research studies to date examine cases of melanoma in the white population. Therefore, the small sample size of black men limits the conclusions that can be drawn, Dr. Kamanger explained. The main drawback of this study is that black men are represented at less than 0.5%. This is a very small number to achieve meaningful sub-data, Dr. Kamanger noted. Although the study provides valuable information, it has some limitations. It does not take into account disease-specific survival, which limits our ability to differentiate mortality from melanoma from mortality from other causes, Dr. Harb said. In addition, some data was missing, which could affect the accuracy and completeness of the results. Additionally, the number of melanoma cases among racial minority groups was significantly lower than among white individuals. Dr Harb added that this could introduce potential bias, as the sample might not represent the entire population.