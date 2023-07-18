Summer fashion inspired by Eric Rohmers movies

She rolls in the grass dressed in sunflower yellow, kisses a man about whom she is passionately ambivalent (Boyfriends and Girlfriends, 1987). She walks around the countryside in a blue fleece sweater, having no fun at all (The Green Ray, 1986). She’s lounging on a beach in a red bikini and ivory bucket hat, about to embark on an ambiguous and confusing friendship with the shirtless Frenchman she observes (A Summers Tale, 1996).

It’s summer love, à la Eric Rohmer: it’s not easy, but it sure is chic.

The outfits featured in the works of deceased French filmmakers have long been famousand continue to be followed, now literally, on an Instagram account called @Rohmerfitswhich debuted in May.

Rohmers’ films, which spanned the 1960s through the 2000s, were famous for their quiet plots: characters bounce across France, between the countryside, the seaside and the city; they analyze their entanglements of love; they read Balzac; they seduce and chafe and they do it while wearing Mediterranean blue sweaters, high waisted jeans, puffy cotton shirts and pops of red.

There’s just this air about them where you want to be in them, @Rohmerfits designer Alexandra Tell said of the costumes. The characters are often on vacation, so you want something more airy that you can move into, she said. Her clothes are not extravagant, but they are elegant in that simple and ineffable way.