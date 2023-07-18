Fashion
Summer fashion inspired by Eric Rohmers movies
She rolls in the grass dressed in sunflower yellow, kisses a man about whom she is passionately ambivalent (Boyfriends and Girlfriends, 1987). She walks around the countryside in a blue fleece sweater, having no fun at all (The Green Ray, 1986). She’s lounging on a beach in a red bikini and ivory bucket hat, about to embark on an ambiguous and confusing friendship with the shirtless Frenchman she observes (A Summers Tale, 1996).
It’s summer love, à la Eric Rohmer: it’s not easy, but it sure is chic.
The outfits featured in the works of deceased French filmmakers have long been famousand continue to be followed, now literally, on an Instagram account called @Rohmerfitswhich debuted in May.
Rohmers’ films, which spanned the 1960s through the 2000s, were famous for their quiet plots: characters bounce across France, between the countryside, the seaside and the city; they analyze their entanglements of love; they read Balzac; they seduce and chafe and they do it while wearing Mediterranean blue sweaters, high waisted jeans, puffy cotton shirts and pops of red.
There’s just this air about them where you want to be in them, @Rohmerfits designer Alexandra Tell said of the costumes. The characters are often on vacation, so you want something more airy that you can move into, she said. Her clothes are not extravagant, but they are elegant in that simple and ineffable way.
The secret of such aesthetic ease may lie in Rohmer’s attachment to naturalism. Like his contemporaries Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut, Rohmer, who died in 2010, started out as a film critic. These critics-turned-authors were very opposed to the sense of artificiality that came from studio filming, said Ludovic Cortade, a film scholar who teaches French cinema at New York University.
An extension of this naturalism, Professor Cortade said, was Rohmers’ decision not to use costume designers for many of his films, and instead had the actors come up with several costume options that would reflect their own tastes, which was an excellent strategy for conveying a sense of authenticity.
The aesthetic contrasts sharply with films like the upcoming Barbie, which will be released this month. While Barbie plays with literal plastic, Rohmer did the opposite. Perhaps Barbie’s world reflects our reality more, Ms. Tell said, while Rohmer’s earthy naturalism now feels more like an escape.
Although the looks were carefully selected by Rohmer, they never felt forced, Professor Cortade said. In Boyfriends and Girlfriends, for example, a marigold tank top and belt, worn by Blanche, played by Emmanuelle Chaulet, match the color of orange juice in a glass cup. You can see the creases in the clothes, said Ms. Tell, a 32-year-old writer and assistant curator who lives in Brooklyn. It’s very tactile.
The simplicity of the outfits allows the audience to focus on the characters and their relationships as they grapple with complex questions of morality and love. Although Rohmer’s tone can be witty and wacky, his films have shrewdly tackled the challenges of personal interactions and the awkwardness behind these dynamics which have only been heightened with the advent of digital technology, Professor Cortade added.
In other words, her Rohmers blend of aspiration and realism that keeps her movies and costumes so fresh, Ms. Tell said: Her characters, like Margot in A Summers Tale, played by Amanda Langlet, wear clothes you’d wear, but look better. They too have so-called difficult situations, but with the handsome Gaspard, played by Melvil Poupaud, and against the backdrop of a grassy path.
In a scene from The Green Ray, Delphine, played by Marie Rivière, laments going on vacation with her family after a breakup. Dressed in a glorious crimson blazer, Delphine said through sobs: I need a real vacation. A friend, played by Rosette, convinces her to join a trip to Cherbourg by promising to have fun and meet people. Instead, Delphine strolls against the muted sun, moody, lonely, and dressed in all blue.
|
